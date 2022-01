Toronto is, by and large, a charming city full of kind people, the sort of place that venerates a beaver with the sort of people who’d apologize to you if you hit them with your car. The Toronto cocktail, on the other hand, is dark and intense, and aggressive as a rutting moose. The Toronto is what would happen if you took a swig of rye whiskey straight from the bottle and thought to yourself, “too soft,” the liquid translation, perhaps, of the city’s winter weather. It is also resolutely delicious, and one of the all-time best answers to the...

