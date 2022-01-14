ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Bay National Estuary Program installs rain barrels as a part of MLK Day of Service

By Meaghan Mackey
PRICHARD, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Bay National Estuary Program and other volunteers installed 15 rain barrel systems at eight different homes in the Prichard Housing Authority Leeds Street Community on Friday.

The project was in honor of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

The rain barrels were installed at no cost to residents and are meant to address flooding issues as well as stormwater pollution.

Volunteers say they participated because it’s a great way to give back especially to underserved communities.

Mobile United to honor MLK Day with Day of Service

“I think it’s really important to honor Martin Luther King and what he stood for and all that he accomplished in his life and to bring attention to that and also just to give back to the community,” said Madison Blanchard, the Project Coordinator at the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program.

The Mobile Bay National Estuary Program says they install these rain barrels about once a month in different areas throughout Prichard.

They partner with other organizations like Alabama Power, Greif Inc/Soterra, Ephriam and Associates, Environmental Consulting, SCA’s Gulf Corp, Mobile Groundworks, and Rotary Club of Mobile.

