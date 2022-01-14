ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Bills Elvis” is getting an assist from local artists this season

(WIVB) – Lockport resident John Lang is well-known among Bills Mafia as “Bills Elvis”. Lang has been dressing up as the “King of Rock” – with a Buffalo twist – for the past 30 years.  The enduring persona started off as a bet before a Bills-Dolphins game in 1992. “From what I can remember, a buddy […]

