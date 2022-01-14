ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

90 Cremated Bodies Found Inside Ohio Church

 5 days ago

Ohio State News

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, 90 cremated remains were found in a church basement in Akron. 

Troy Seehase, an inspector with the Ohio Department of Funeral and Embalmers, alerted the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) about the discovery of cremains. Angie Small, a self-proclaimed urban explorer, discovered the containers at Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church.

A young man was seen on January 9th of this year entering a side door of a reportedly vacant church. She discovered boxes on the first floor of the building when she entered to tell them to leave. As well as the names and dates of the deceased, the boxes had the name Tri-County Cremation Services.

White boxes and plastic bags containing cremains were found in the building. At least 90 suspected cremains have been identified. Shawnte Hardin, the senior pastor of the church, is the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Last October, Hardin was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury on 37 criminal counts, including tampering with records, theft, abuse of corpses, identity fraud, acting as a funeral director without a license, and passing bad checks.

According to the attorney representing Hardin, he was holding the cremains for Robert Tate. After an investigation revealed that Tate had improperly stored bodies, he lost his license in 2015 as a funeral director in Toledo. Since then, Tate has died.

Below is the complete list. Contact the Attorney General's office at 855-BCI-Ohio (855-224-6446) if you have a family member on the list and need more information about what you can do.

Devin Sebree
4d ago

probably could wrote the names a little clearer so ppl could read them...and how does the person's family not realize they haven't got their remains bak?

SCDNReports

Nodding Out at the Splash N Go

A woman collapsed and died at a Findlay Street apartment and officers investigated reports of a man passed out at the Splash N Go Car Wash. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. A caller contacted police at 5:49 pm to report that the board...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Dad Refuses To Return Kids After Mom Busted

A mom complained her ex refused to return their kids after she was released from jail and egg-throwing vandals hit vehicles parked on Robinson. We break down the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Dad Won’t Return Kids after Mom Arrested. A Thomas Avenue woman contacted...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
