The New York Rangers will play the Toronto Maple Leafs on TNT. That will not be the last time fans will be looking for a Blueshirt game not on MSG Networks. We are in a new era of sports and in particular, watching them. Last season, the majority of New York Rangers games were on MSG Networks or NBCSN. This season, fans find themselves flipping around to look for some games.

