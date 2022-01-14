ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"These moments are precious..." On stage, Dave Chappelle regrets not texting back his "comrade" Bob Saget

Cover picture for the article(NOTE LANGUAGE) On stage on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle mourned the loss of his friend and fellow stand-up Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. His comments during...

