Multiple sclerosis (MS) is almost always a delayed response to infection with the Epstein-Barr virus, a study of 10 million former military personnel in the US indicates. The findings could provide clues on how to treat the disease – which is hallmarked by the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that protects the brain and spinal nerves – and raise the urgency of preventing the common virus in the first place. More broadly, it serves as a reminder that even when people appear asymptomatic or recover quickly from viral infections, there can be serious consequences down the track.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO