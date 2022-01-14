ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanostructures get complex with electron equivalents

Cover picture for the articleComplex crystals that mimic metals—including a structure for which there is no natural equivalent—can be achieved with a new approach to guiding nanoparticle self-assembly. Rather than just nanoparticles that serve as “atom equivalents,” the crystals produced and interpreted by Northwestern University, University of Michigan and Argonne National...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biomedical Engineering#Equivalents#University Of Michigan#Biological Engineering#Nanostructures#Northwestern University#Nature Materials
Comments / 0

