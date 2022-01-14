ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Gut Senses the Difference Between Real Sugar and Artificial Sweetener

By Duke University
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour taste buds may or may not be able to tell real sugar from a sugar substitute like Splenda, but there are cells in your intestines that can and do distinguish between the two sweet solutions. And they can communicate the difference to your brain in milliseconds. Not long...

Paula Roberts
4d ago

Our bodies know how to break down sugar, the fake sugar is stored as our bodies don't know what to do with it. Causing cancer and many other autoimmune diseases. I know for a fact, one of my friends drank tab and got M.S.

