Slash & the Conspirators drop new song, “Call Off the Dogs”

Halestorm has released a new acoustic session recorded for “Coffee Notes,” a new music series from the company Death Wish Coffee. The video features Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger performing unplugged renditions of Halestorm’s new single “Back from the Dead” and their classic tune “I Miss the Misery.” Additionally, Hale sings a solo piano version of “I Will Always Love You,” originally written by Dolly Parton and made huge by Whitney Houston.
Falling in Reverse are hoping to wake up the masses with their first musical statement of 2022. The band just dropped the anthemic new track "Zombified" that comes with a horror-themed video that you can check out below. The Jensen Noen-directed film finds the Falling in Reverse crew in the...
Korn has premiered a new song called “Forgotten.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, is the second cut to be released from Korn’s upcoming album Requiem, following lead single “Start the Healing.”. Requiem, Korn’s 14th studio album, will be released February 4. It’s the...
Earl Sweatshirt has come through with a new song titled “Titanic.” But that wasn’t all. The rapper also shared the tracklist for his upcoming project, Sick!. The 10-track tape will feature appearances from Armand Hammer and Zelooperz. Sick! is set to drop next week on January 14.
Coheed and Cambria has announced a new album called Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind. The 10th studio effort from the prog rockers will arrive May 27. It includes the previously released singles “Shoulders” and “Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord).”. As its title suggests, Vaxis...
As promised, Muse‘s new single has arrived. The track, titled “Won’t Stand Down,” mixes the U.K. trio’s typically operatic style with some of the heaviest guitar riffs of their career. You can download it now via digital outlets. “‘Won’t Stand Down’ is a song about...
Kick off your weekend with a fresh tune with Jack White. The White Stripes/Raconteurs/Dead Weather rocker is set to release a new solo single called “Love Is Selfish” tonight at midnight ET. Its accompanying video will premiere Friday at 10 a.m. ET. “Love Is Selfish” will appear on...
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has revealed the track list for his upcoming solo album, Earthling. The record features 13 songs, including the previously released tunes “Long Way” and “The Haves.” A third cut, titled “Brother the Cloud,” will premiere this Friday, January 14.
SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
With their 19th studio album coming out in late February, Scorpions have now shared the Rock Believer title track, the second single to be released off the successor to 2015's Return to Forever. The fiery, fast-paced "Peacemaker" served as the introductory track to the new record and "Rock Believer" is...
Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has premiered a new song called “Dime in My Dryer.”. The hazy, eerie track, which is available now for digital download, will appear on Boyd’s upcoming solo album Echoes and Cocoons, due out March 11. The record also includes the previously released tracks “Pocket Knife” and “Petrichor.”
The next era of Shinedown is about to begin. The “Second Chance” outfit will release a new single next Friday, January 26. The track is expected to be the first preview of Shinedown’s upcoming seventh album, the follow-up to 2018’s ATTENTION ATTENTION. No title has been...
The Weeknd is back with an expanded version of his new project ‘Dawn FM.’. Included are two new songs. One’s a remix for his second single “Sacrifice” with Swedish House Mafia. This is not the first time to they have collaborated, but they also linked back in Octobor for a song released called “Moth To A Flame,” which was their track from their forthcoming LP, ‘Paradise Again’
AWOLNATION will soon be adding some new “Wind” to their “Sail.”. The Aaron Bruno-led outfit has announced an upcoming cover of the Scorpions power ballad classic “Wind of Change,” due out this Friday, January 21. Not only that, but the recording will also feature Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd and Portugal. the Man.
At the end of 2021, many thatchillkid fans were wondering if he was going to release. Many fans were ecstatic when the young California native in fact held to his previous promises, releasing “You Still Calling” on all platforms. Out of all thatchillkid’s music to date, “You Still...
The Offspring has canceled its upcoming Canadian tour with Simple Plan due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. In an Instagram post, vocalist Dexter Holland, who has a in PhD in molecular biology, explains how the high “R naught” of the Omicron variant, a figure used to measure the infectiousness of a particular virus, influenced The Offspring’s decision to nix the tour.
Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker guest on a new song from iann dior. The track is titled “Thought It Was,” and samples the ’90s Semisonic hit “Closing Time.” You can download it now via digital outlets. “Thought It Was” will appear on dior’s upcoming...
Metallica‘s upcoming concert in Las Vegas just got a bit spookier. Ice Nine Kills are set to open the show, which takes place February 25 at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium. In a tweet, the horror-themed metallers share that they’re “beyond honored” to be supporting the “Enter Sandman’ legends.
Last year, Ghost announced a 2022 arena tour with co-headliners Volbeat and openers Twin Temple, and also revealed they were working on their fifth album. Now the album has been announced. It's called IMPERA and due March 11 via Loma Vista, and you can get it on black vinyl, CD, or cassette in our shop (our "red smoke" vinyl variant is sold out).
