Slash & the Conspirators drop new song, “Call Off the Dogs”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlash and his solo band Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have premiered a new song called “Call of the Dogs.”. The track, which...

Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators - Release New Song "Call Off The Dogs"

SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS have released new song “Call Off The Dogs,” from their upcoming album titled 4, which is due out February 11, 2022, on Gibson Records, in partnership with BMG. The new song follows the first single “The River Is Rising,” the fastest-rising radio debut of SLASH’s career cracking the Top 20 at Rock Radio at #13 this week and climbing. A decade and four albums into their career, the new album 4 marks the first new music from the group in four years. A vibrant rock album fueled by memorable guitar hooks and compelling melodies, big choruses, and even bigger riffs; 4 builds on the legacy of SLASH FT. MYLES KENNEDY & THE CONSPIRATORS’ prior work. 4 is SLASH’s fifth solo album, and fourth with SLASH and his bandmates MYLES KENNEDY (Vocals), BRENT FITZ (Drums), TODD KERNS (Bass & Vocals) and FRANK SIDORIS (Guitar & Vocals). Listen to the new songs “Call Off The Dogs” HERE, and “The River Is Rising” HERE, and pre-order the new album 4, HERE.
