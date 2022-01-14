ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Pinellas County teacher off the job after using racial slur in front of students

By Jeff Patterson
WFLA
 5 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 59 year old substitute teacher is off the job in the Pinellas County School system after she used a racial slur in front of students.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the Lealman Innovation Academy. A spokesperson for the Pinellas County School system issued a statement on the incident stating, “The use of derogatory and offensive language by anyone is not acceptable behavior.”

The substitute teacher was immediately pulled from class and reported to supervisors in Human Resources.

The statement added, “the teacher was placed on district-wide restriction from substituting at another school. She resigned the next day before a date could be set to review the incident. The substitute teacher was placed on the district’s do not rehire list.”

Yvette Lewis is the President of the Hillsborough County NAACP and says it appears to be part of a growing trend.

“It seems as though the tone has been set by society that some people feel that they can get away with such remarks,” Lewis said.

She said her office has noted a change in the number of calls reporting similar language being used in other incidents.

“Today it has changed, we have seen a heightened number of calls coming into the office, regarding the racial slurs, regarding people following them and saying all type of things,” Lewis said.

The Pinellas County school system says the substitute resigned as their human resources department was starting a review of the incident.

