ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 women attacked Delta worker at JFK, beat him with own radio, prosecutors say

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTDRv_0dlxiOZE00

New York, NY ( WPIX ) – Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday.

Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21, and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 incident. The three are accused of beating the security officer with his own radio, knocking him down, and repeatedly punching and kicking him in the face and body while he was down, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

“The extreme and aggressive behavior in connection with our air travel is out of control,” Peace said in a press release . “This Office has zero-tolerance for violent conduct that threatens the safety of airline passengers and employees and will prosecute defendants who allegedly engage in such conduct to the fullest extent of the law.”

Nixon, Torres, and Zavala refused to leave a jetway at JFK after they were told they could not board a flight, allegedly because one woman appeared to be visibly disoriented and another had refused to properly wear her mask, according to court filings.

New bus route connects Middletown Amtrak station and Harrisburg airport

The woman had also allegedly attacked another employee who tried to help the security officer. Both workers needed to be treated at a hospital for their injuries.

The three women are now facing possible federal charges. If convicted, the defendants could serve up to 10 years in prison, per the press release.

Item found in HIA’s security checkpoint makes TSA’s 2021 top list of unusual items

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said airline workers need to be safe.

“The defendants allegedly attacked two airline employees, who were simply doing their jobs,” Katz said. “The friendly skies must not turn into chaos and turmoil because some passengers refuse to abide by the rules.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Three women allegedly beat Delta worker at JFK ahead of flight to Puerto Rico

QUEENS — Three women allegedly beat a Delta security officer at John F. Kennedy International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to Puerto Rico, officials said Thursday. Jordan Nixon, 21; Janessa Torres, 21 and Johara Zavala, 44, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Sept. 22 JFK incident. They allegedly beat the security officer […]
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
fox5ny.com

Delta Air Lines security officer brutally attacked at JFK

NEW YORK - Three Long Island women are accused of assaulting a Delta Air Lines security officer at JFK Airport who was hit with his own radio, punched in the face, and kicked. Another airline employee was also injured in the attack. On Thursday, Federal prosecutors announced charges against Jordan...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Melinda Katz
goldrushcam.com

Three Long Island Women Indicted for Assaulting a Delta Airlines Security Officer at JFK Airport - Victim was Struck with His Own Radio, Punched in the Face and Kicked by Defendants

January 13, 2022 - An indictment was unsealed today in federal court in Brooklyn charging Jordan Nixon, Janessa Torres and Johara Zavala with assaulting an airline security officer in a jetway at John F. Kennedy International Airport (“JFK Airport”) on September 22, 2021. The defendants were arrested this morning and are scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon before United States Magistrate Judge Vera M. Scanlon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Airport Security#Radio#Tsa#Wpix#This Office#Middletown Amtrak#Hia
The Independent

Man admits modern slavery of victim kept in 6ft shed for 40 years

A man has admitted exploiting a vulnerable victim who told investigators he had lived in a shed for 40 years.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, pleaded guilty at Carlisle Crown Court on Tuesday ahead of his scheduled modern slavery trial.He had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring with his father, Peter Swailes, 80, to arrange or facilitate the travel of an individual between 2015 and 2019 with a view to him being exploited.His father, from Carlisle, denied the same charge but died last year.The charges came after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), supported by Cumbria Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Air Travel
Country
Puerto Rico
CBS New York

Sources: Texas Synagogue Hostage Taker Flew Into JFK Airport, Stayed In NYC Before Incident

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s new information about a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Law enforcement sources say the gunman flew into John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. The suspect reportedly stayed here before heading to Texas and taking hostages. CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports on what happened in the synagogue. “It was terrifying. It was overwhelming, and we are still processing. It has been a lot. It is completely overwhelming,” said Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker. Walker was one of four hostages held at gunpoint by Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen, at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas on Saturday. Walker described how he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Narcotics Detective Executing Search Warrant Shot On Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD detective was shot while executing a search warrant Thursday on Staten Island. The shootout between the detective and a suspect happened on Rockne Street in the New Springville section around 6 a.m., according to police. The wounded officer was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in stable condition. “Based on a long term investigation, Staten Island narcotics officers conducted a warrant this morning at 82 Rockne Street. After entering that location, they made their way up a flight of stairs where the perpetrator fired numerous shots at our officers, striking one detective in the leg,” NYPD Commissioner...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy