Alzheimer’s genes alter neuroprotective mechanism

By Baylor University
ScienceBlog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brain has a natural protective mechanism against Alzheimer’s disease that is engaged when neurons face high levels of reactive oxygen species (ROS), natural byproducts of cellular metabolism linked to inflammation and other processes. The lab of Dr. Hugo Bellen has previously studied this mechanism and in this work the team...

scienceblog.com

UW Madison

Boosting one gene in the brain’s helper cells slows Alzheimer’s progression in mice

Increasing the expression of one gene in cells that assist the brain’s neurons protects neurons in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings come from a new study published Jan. 10 in Nature Communications. High activity of the gene, Nrf2, slowed cognitive and physical decline in the mice and reduced the accumulation of sticky proteins in their brains, all key markers of the disease in humans.
MADISON, WI
MedicalXpress

Animal testing illuminates Alzheimer's

In Norway, more than 100,000 people live with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's damages the central nervous system and alters memory, orientation and behavior. The disease becomes devastating once it has progressed and usually leads to affected individuals being unable to manage everyday tasks on their own. That is why a better understanding is so critical.
SCIENCE
mit.edu

The Powerful Case for Redefining Alzheimer’s Disease

Without a precise and accurate definition, we may never find a cure. The signature case of Alzheimer’s disease was a German woman named Auguste whose mental status began to deteriorate to the extent that her husband brought her to a psychiatry clinic in Frankfurt. As is traditional, the scientific literature until very recently referred to Auguste merely by her first name plus the initial of her last name — Auguste D. She was seen at the Frankfurt psychiatric hospital in 1901, and her attending physician at the time was a young 30-something anatomist turned psychiatrist, Alois Alzheimer. Alzheimer came to this case from early interests in the structure of the brain, basically its anatomy and cellular structure. This very structure-based view of brain function was the context he brought to his clinical experiences in psychiatry, a craft he learned under the guidance of Dr. Emil Sioli in Frankfurt-am-Main.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
State
Texas State
Dartmouth

Can Neonatal Herpes Lead to Alzheimer’s Disease?

“We’ve learned a lot during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic … how a virus can affect our behavior,” MD and PhD candidate Abigail Dutton says in this short video that recently won second place in the 2021 Ivy+ Three-minute Thesis Competition. “But recent evidence suggests that other viruses may be capable of causing permanent changes to host behavior in the absence of social pressures.”
SCIENCE
Newswise

Tackling Tau to Treat Alzheimer’s

UC San Diego researchers and collaborators in Italy identified an inhibitor that may be effective against DYRK1A, an emerging target for Alzheimer’s disease. In the lab, the inhibitor reduced phosphate tags added to tau — a protein that accumulates in Alzheimer’s neurons — by enzymes called kinases, thus stabilizing cell structures. They say this kinase inhibitor is a promising prototype for new therapeutics that tackle tau hyperphosphorylation, which occurs in some neurodegenerative diseases.
SAN DIEGO, CA
stonyplainreporter.com

Stony Plain promotes Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Stony Plain is taking a stand against Alzheimer’s disease. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. This month, the Town is encouraging residents to learn about the brain disorder and the impacts it has on families, friends, and neighbours in honour of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Cognitive Decline Is Not Always a Sign of Alzheimer’s Disease

Some cognitively frail adults have impaired cognition but intact brain structure and function. At the first sign of cognitive trouble, people often worry Alzheimer’s disease is forthcoming. But poor cognition can be part of the spectrum of normality in older age, according to new research published in JNeurosci. Kocagoncu...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

After Aduhelm: Alzheimer’s Treatments on the Horizon

Newswise — Los Angeles (January 11, 2022) --Treatments for Alzheimer’s disease—a condition affecting more than 5 million Americans—have been slow to progress. But in mid-2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab—marketed under the brand name Aduhelm—the first new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.
LOS ANGELES, CA
drhyman.com

The 5 Main Ways To Prevent Alzheimer’s & Dementia

Open the Podcasts app and search for The Doctor’s Farmacy. If you’re viewing this site on your phone, you can just tap on the. Tap the subscribe button and new shows will be added to your library. If you’re using a different device, our show is available on...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Expected to Triple by 2050

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimer’s Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Some Genes May Alter Cognition in Parkinson Disease More Than Others

A recent review suggests that some genes may influence the severity of cognition impairment in Parkinson disease. Different forms of genetic Parkinson disease (PD) come with varying levels of cognitive impairment, according to a recent review. About 10% of PD is genetic, and in this review, researchers sought to understand...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceBlog.com

The role of ribosomes in age-related diseases

Aging leads to a decline in cellular fitness and loss of optimal protein function. Many age-related ailments, including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, are caused by protein aggregation, a result of errors in protein folding. Yet, the mechanisms underlying how ageing causes proteins to aggregate has largely remained a black box. In new research published Jan. 19 in Nature, researchers at Stanford University have traced this problem to age-dependent impairment of the machinery that produces new proteins.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Understanding memory loss in Alzheimer's disease

Members of the Synaptic Dysfunction and Disease group at the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (IBiS), led by researchers Francisco Gómez Scholl and Amalia Martínez Mir, recently published the results of their research into Alzheimer's disease. The data obtained suggest that the accumulation of a fragment of the synaptic protein neurexin in the adult brain causes specific losses of memory. The work was carried out in collaboration with group led by José María Delgado García at the Neurosciences Division of Pablo de Olavide University.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
PUBLIC HEALTH

