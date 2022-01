Season 23 of American Pickers is underway, but the ratings are already starting to fall and there doesn’t seem to be an answer in sight. Ever since the Frank Frtiz firing, fans of the show have let it be known they are upset. Frank was an integral part of American Pickers. Even with Mike Wolfe bringing his brother Robbie onto the show to fill in, the chemistry just isn’t the same. This March will mark two years since Fritz last appeared on the show.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO