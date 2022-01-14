ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Syrian couple's American marriage

By Wendy Smith
Santafe New Mexican.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNO LAND TO LIGHT ON by Yara Zgheib, Atria, 304 pages, $26. Yara Zgheib’s second novel revisits the bad old days of 2017, delving beneath the headlines to tell a wrenching personal story, which traces the paths of two Syrian immigrants torn apart by the U.S. travel ban. No Land to...

www.santafenewmexican.com

