A Syrian couple's American marriage

Any conversation with Lori Long, who has been daydreaming about her wedding for years, inevitably wanders into the logistical and spiritual and design elements of a wedding: Maybe it would be at Tarpy’s Roadhouse, where she and Mark Contreras went on their first date, or maybe at their church, Madonna del Sasso in Salinas. She’s considered flowers, and they long ago picked their rings. But Long and Contreras, who had hoped for a short engagement have instead been engaged for five years and not yet gotten married, because an antiquated, discriminatory provision of Social Security rules stand in their way.

SALINAS, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO