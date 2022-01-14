Local 5th grade student battling cancer receives invitation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Avery Jobe is a 5th Grader at Central Intermediate School who happens to be battling a rare kidney cancer called Wilms Tumor.

On Friday, January 14, the Louisiana State Police is helping pull off a surprise that is sure to be memorable.





Images courtesy of Michael Johnson

With the help of some Disney characters, Jobe is receiving Trip to Disney World in Orlando from Dreams Come True of Louisiana.

