ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“These moments are precious…” On stage, Dave Chappelle regrets not texting back his “comrade” Bob Saget

By Stephen Iervolino
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NOTE LANGUAGE) On stage on Thursday night, Dave Chappelle mourned the loss of his friend and fellow stand-up Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Sunday. His comments during...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Wife Celebrated Their 1st Holiday Together Days Before His Death—Look Back at His 2 Marriages

He may be Danny Tanner to Full House fans, but to Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, he’ll always be her husband who she lost too soon. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Posted He Felt Like He ‘Was 26’ Hours Before His Death: ‘Loving Every Moment of It’

In the beloved comedian’s last post to social media, Bob Saget said he was finding his “new voice and loving every moment of it.”. Less than 17 hours before his death, Bob Saget was feeling on top of the world. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26,” he wrote on Instagram the night of Saturday, January 8. “I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

John Stamos, Dave Coulier ‘broken’ over Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos and Dave Coulier tweeted that they were “broken” after learning that their former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted Sunday evening. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dave Chappelle
Deadline

Dave Chappelle On Bob Saget Death: “I Didn’t See (It) Coming,” Missed Last Text

Dave Chappelle regrets that he missed his last chance to speak with Bob Saget. During a Thursday night comedy set at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, Chappelle spoke about how he missed a final text from Saget. “Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said, according to video footage posted to TMZ on Friday. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die… I started doing this comedy young. All of my peers are older than me. These [N-Words] is dying like hotcakes, but I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming.” “[Bob] just text me and I saw the text yesterday and never texted him back because I was just busy. Yeah, it happens,” said Chappelle. “I’m just saying this to remind you: these moments are precious. When I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out; I’m making memories. S—, when I go out at night, I’m making history.” Saget died on Jan. 9 at 65. His private funeral for friends and family was held Friday in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Death: New Reports Surface About Last Moments in Hotel

News of the death of American stand-up comedian Bob Saget shook the world on Sunday. The Full House actor passed away at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. His death comes following a 2-hr show he performed in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night as part of his standup comedy tour. Fans of...
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comrade#West Hollywood#Tmz#Peppermint Club#Abc Audio
AOL Corp

Bob Saget laid to rest at private funeral attended by 'Full House' co-stars, Dave Chappelle and more

Family members and friends remembered Bob Saget at a private funeral on Friday in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his Full House co-stars John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier and Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen were there, as were comedians Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Kathy Griffin and Jeff Ross. In all, the outlet estimated that 300 people attended the service at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks and Mortuaries, with Stamos, Coulier and Ross serving as pallbearers. They were joined by musician John Mayer, TV legend Norman Lear, producer Judd Apatow and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

Bob Saget: A look at his career

On Sunday night, Hollywood was rocked by the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, who was just 65 years old. The star was beloved by many, thanks in part to his family-friendly roles on television that kept him in people's living rooms for years. While he's largely remembered for...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Celebrities
superhits1027.com

Bob Saget Reportedly Died in His Sleep

Sources close to the investigation say Bob Saget passed away peacefully without suffering. He reportedly called his wife and tweeted to thank his audience from the previous nights show in Jackonville before going to bed. His final tweet read, “Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHallin Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins...
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Bob Saget Was Forever Proud Of His Three Daughters

Beloved comedian and iconic TV dad Bob Saget died on Sunday, Jan. 9 at age 65. Since the news of his passing, fans, friends, and colleagues have expressed sorrow and shock on social media. As a performer, Saget was best known for his portrayal of Danny Tanner on Full House. Those who knew him, however, have nearly universally eulogized him for his thoughtful kindness and good humor. He survived by his wife and adult children.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Magazine

That Time Bob Saget Burst onto the Stage at a Guster Show in Boston

The Boston legends and late American icon crossed paths one fateful night in 2007. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Fellow comedians, actors, and fans have been sharing kind words for Bob Saget by the dozen...
BOSTON, MA
imdb.com

The 10 Most Iconic Moments Of Bob Saget's Career

2022 continues to bring us heartbreaking news, as revered comedian-actor Robert "Bob" Saget has died at the age of 65. Many grew up watching Saget play the adorkable patriarch Danny Tanner on the beloved sitcom "Full House" in the 1980s and '90s, as well as watching him crack bad jokes as the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos." Those same viewers would then grow up to learn what their parents may've already been well aware of: That when he wasn't keeping families entertained, Saget was delivering all sorts of off-color, filthy punchlines to the adults of the world.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Reveals Sweet Text Before Performance

Comedian Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey Saget revealed a heartwarming text her father sent before his shocking death. The note appeared to reference an immediate gig, though it wasn’t clear if it was sent in advance of the “Full House” star’s last performance. Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room Sunday after he performed a standup set in Jacksonville on Saturday night.
CELEBRITIES
vanyaland.com

Guster recalls the time Bob Saget crashed their stage at the Opera House

Everyone has a Bob Saget story. That has become evident over the past 48 hours, as tributes, testimonials, and a whole lot of photo-ops have sprang up across the internet to pay tribute to the famed actor and comedian, who unexpectedly passed away Sunday (January 9) at the age of 65. Our own comedy editor, Jason Greenough, paid tribute to Saget yesterday with a personal anecdote about meeting him after a show at The Wilbur, and many around the world shared similar anecdotes about the Full House star’s graciousness and friendliness. Bob Sagat, it seemed, always had the time.
BOSTON, MA
fox40jackson.com

Bob Saget’s best ‘Full House’ moments

Bob Saget was known for having two personas: One as a comedian with a “bawdy sense of humor” and another as a lovable patriarch. The second persona came from his years of playing doting fathers on television in various shows, most notably on “Full House” and its Netflix spin-off “Fuller House.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
uticaphoenix.net

Dave Coulier remembers meeting Bob Saget at 18, shares amazing

Dave Coulier is sharing another emotional tribute to Bob Saget. Coulier, who rose to fame alongside Saget on the ABC sitcom “Full House” in 1987, actually met the late actor years before when the two were struggling stand-up comedians. Coulier, 62, honored his friendship with Saget, who was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy