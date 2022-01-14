Star Codes: Jan 14-20

January edition of "12 Minutes Max" For this next installment of the Salt Lake Public Library’s "12 Minutes Max," we have a lot of diversity: some COVID-themed work, some of the library’s own production and one artist’s first time “dipping their toes into drag culture.” First up is dancer, choreographer, teacher and MFA candidate in the Modern Dance program at the University of Utah, Kellie St. Pierre, presenting Alpine Waves, a piece based on the visual and audible demonstration of Crowns and Tears, Simon Huwiler's work that focuses on the “rise and fall of the death toll waves in Switzerland due to COVID-19 in 2020.” St. Pierre says of this reimagining, “we can all share in the all-consuming, ever-shifting, ever-evolving search for stability through this crisis as waves continue to pass through.” Then, there’s Cecil Smith, who will be presented by way of a snippet from the library’s latest season of HUM-TV, which just began airing this month (pictured). Smith’s music, played as P.K. Opal, blends “guttural textures and irreverent melodies,” and enters a “liminal space between imagist poetry and electronic soundscapes.” Smith’s music is really nothing like anything else around in the city, and the haunting, unique soundscapes of P.K. Opal are well worth witnessing in this excerpt from the full episode. Rounding out the trio is Arin Lynn, who as mentioned above has recorded experiments in drag with this film, Ivana Steponabitch presents The Roller Derby. Their work is an attempt for them to physicalize “an alter ego who has evaded them for years.” See their attempt to capture that alter ego when they perform on Sunday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. You can view the performances by visiting slcpl.org/events, and find HUM-TV’s full episodes at hum.slcpl.org.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT ・ 6 DAYS AGO