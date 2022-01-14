ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

A bird’s eye view of the Sky River

Elk Grove Citizen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim O’Hara took this recent drone photograph of the...

www.egcitizen.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Elk Grove, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Lifestyle
CBS News

FBI says it's conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at congressman's Texas home

The FBI is conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" at Representative Henry Cuellar's Laredo, Texas, home, the agency confirmed in a short statement Wednesday. Cuellar's office said in a statement that he will "fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld." It did not confirm an ongoing investigation by the FBI.
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Biden administration to give out 400 million free N95 masks

The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Construction Site#Casino#Boyd Gaming

Comments / 0

Community Policy