2 Kentucky men sentenced in connection with Capitol riot

 5 days ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two Kentucky men who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for going inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot were sentenced to three years of probation and 15 days of confinement.

Dalton Ray Crase, 22, and Troy Dylan Williams, 26, who lived in Lexington when they were arrested last year, were sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Carl. J. Nichols of the District of Columbia.

Nichols also sentenced them to 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution, the Courier Journal reported. He added 15 days of intermittent confinement in jail or a halfway house. The judge said the men “engaged in more serious conduct than other defendants who I have given just probation to” but also took responsibility for their actions and did not directly assault any officers inside the Capitol.

Williams told the judge his actions brought “despair to the people I love” and that he pleaded for “mercy” in order to “take my life forward in a more positive” direction.

Crase said he was having difficulty speaking and directed Nichols to a letter he submitted to the court that expressed remorse for his actions.

Tejpal Chawla, a prosecutor with the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia, said Crase and Williams were not seen physically assaulting any officers but still joined a mob inside the Capitol that featured others who used violence against law enforcement.

