Two seriously injured and one person in custody after Manassas shooting
MANASSAS, Va. ( WDVM ) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place near 331 Manassas Drive on Friday.
Around 1:20 p.m. City of Manassas Park Police Department posted about a shooting on their Facebook page .
One suspect is in custody.
This is an active investigation.
