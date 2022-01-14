Two seriously injured and one person in custody after Manassas shooting

MANASSAS, Va. ( WDVM ) — Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting took place near 331 Manassas Drive on Friday.

Around 1:20 p.m. City of Manassas Park Police Department posted about a shooting on their Facebook page .

One suspect is in custody.

This is an active investigation.

