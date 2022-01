Longtime executive adds experience in scalability and growth to technology innovator. Archive360®, the archiving and information management platform trusted by enterprises and government agencies worldwide, announced that Bobby Jenkins has joined the company as the new Chief Financial Officer. He brings significant experience as a strategic and growth-focused executive with numerous organizations. In his new role at Archive360, he will work closely with the leadership team to drive scalable growth, with a particular focus on increasing the value and opportunities delivered to customers and partners worldwide.

