President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the most recent Consumer Price Index report indicates that the US is “making progress” in slowing the rate at which prices for essential goods have been rising in recent months, calling inflation a “global challenge” brought about by a post-pandemic economic resurgence.The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI report found that prices for “urban consumers” jumped by half-a-percentage point over the last month of 2021, three-tenths of a point less than they’d risen the previous month. Mr Biden’s first year in office saw the largest CPI increase in decades, with prices rising a full seven...

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO