Don’t Look Up or you’ll see a few curious nominations for the SAG Awards — but for the most part, they were spot on. With the Golden Globes spinning into the irrelevance they always should have carried, the Screen Actors Guild Nominations have become the most important and legitimate precursor to the Oscars. The nominations were announced by Vanessa Hudgens and Rosario Dawson on Wednesday morning via Instagram Live because that’s how we do it in 2022, and while I would (and will) take issue with a few of the choices in the major categories, the vast majority of nominations were well-deserved.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO