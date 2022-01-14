ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden to hold first formal news conference in 2022 on Wednesday on the eve of his first-year anniversary

By Courtney Subramanian, USA TODAY
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden will hold a formal news conference at the White House next week after facing months of criticism about lack of media access, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday.

Biden will field questions from reporters on Wednesday at 4 p.m. E.T., his first solo press conference at the White House since March 2021 and first since November, when he traveled to Glasgow for the United Nations climate summit.

The president will also face reporters a day before he's due to mark his first year in office and after a bruising week in which his political standing took a hit amid record inflation,failed efforts to push through voting rights legislation and a Supreme Court ruling against a key component of his vaccine campaign.

Biden has so far only held nine formal news conferences, including five during foreign trips and three joint news conferences with foreign leaders at the White House, fewer than any of his most recent White House predecessors at the same point in office, according to a recent AP analysis.

The president, who's only conducted 22 press interviews during his first year, has faced questions about his pledge to lead the most transparent administration in the country's history.

President Joe Biden speaks to the media after meeting privately with Senate Democrats, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Andrew Harnik, AP

The White House Correspondents' Association and members of the press corps have lodged complaints with the White House, urging for the president to do more sit-down interviews and formal news conferences.

White House officials have pushed back on criticism by noting he answers reporters' questions several times a week. They point to Biden's frequent interactions with reporters after he delivers remarks, at public events or when he's traveling to and from the White House. But those exchanges are brief and do not allow for any follow-up questions.

Comments / 126

Janice Mire
4d ago

I will not be watching. Everything he’s going to say is going to be a lie or we won’t be able to understand him. NOT INTERESTED!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(4)
51
Barnacle Bill
4d ago

As President Joe Biden wraps up his first year in the White House, he has held FEWER news conferences than any of his five immediate predecessors at the same point in their presidencies. If you recall when he was running for President he claimed he was going to have an open… please someone ask him what his administration is doing about inflation, high cost of food, high cost of energy, the boarder and lowering our taxes? Thank you!

Reply(1)
42
Tina Carrier Ellsworth
4d ago

He's going to take questions, that have been pre-approved, I wonder if he is going to call us nasty names again, because we don't want the shot and we want our country back. Especially because I'm to old to learn Russian, Chinese, or any other language.

Reply(1)
32
