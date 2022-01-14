No team benefitted from opponent penalties less than the Detroit Lions

The minute Dan Campbell finished building his coaching staff just under a year ago, it raised eyebrows across the sports media world. Intentionally or not, it appeared the Detroit Lions were running a leadership experiment. Just about every coach—from head coach all the way down to each positional coach—was a former player, many of whom had illustrious playing careers. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley was a household name during his playing days and rushed for over 1,000 yards three times. And, of course, Campbell himself had a decade-long career in the NFL. There’s also quarterback’s coach Mark Burnell, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, and outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, all of whom had played in the NFL.
