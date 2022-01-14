No team benefitted from opponent penalties less than the Detroit Lions

The Lion's have spent a ton of draft capital on their offensive line and this is a strength of the team. However, Taylor Decker is 28 and has had trouble staying healthy the last few years. There are a few teams that focus heavily on the run that have a need at LT/RT. The Baltimore Ravens will be getting their top RB back JK Robbins in 2022 and their LT is going to be 34 in 2022. They are picking 14 in the first round and have multiple 3rd round and 4th round picks. The Lions should target the Baltimore Ravens 1st round pick at 14. I am not sure the Ravens will part with their only 1st round pick straight up for Decker but let's say the Lions traded the LAR late 1st round pick coming in around 26-32 for the Ravens 1st round pick at 14, and two 3rd round picks? Ravens would still have a 1st round pick, 2nd round pick and three 4th round picks. Ravens are in win now mode and upgrading their LT by 6 years in age and in quality, is paramount for their type of offense. The Lions need more picks this year to really make a move to get anywhere near 7 wins next year and trading Decker allows them to get more picks. I have a hard time digesting Sewell being a RT when he was drafted to be the eventual LT and you don't let Decker deteriorate, get older and not receive any compensation for him.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO