No team benefitted from opponent penalties less than the Detroit Lions

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Lions fans and complaining about the officiating of NFL games. Can you name a more iconic pairing?. Detroit has certainly had their fair share of unfavorable memories when it comes to officiating blunders, though they are far from unique in their complaints about NFL referees. Ask any fanbase, and they’ll...

AllLions

Radio Host: Detroit Lions 'Wasted' Matthew Stafford

Since quarterback Matthew Stafford has finally earned the elusive playoff victory, increased analysis and debate have occurred regarding why the Detroit Lions did not enjoy similar success with him under center. The Los Angeles Rams easily defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 34-11, in front of their home crowd at SoFi Stadium...
Pride Of Detroit

A Lions Draft Day Trade That Shakes Up The Draft! Target Baltimore Ravens

The Lion's have spent a ton of draft capital on their offensive line and this is a strength of the team. However, Taylor Decker is 28 and has had trouble staying healthy the last few years. There are a few teams that focus heavily on the run that have a need at LT/RT. The Baltimore Ravens will be getting their top RB back JK Robbins in 2022 and their LT is going to be 34 in 2022. They are picking 14 in the first round and have multiple 3rd round and 4th round picks. The Lions should target the Baltimore Ravens 1st round pick at 14. I am not sure the Ravens will part with their only 1st round pick straight up for Decker but let's say the Lions traded the LAR late 1st round pick coming in around 26-32 for the Ravens 1st round pick at 14, and two 3rd round picks? Ravens would still have a 1st round pick, 2nd round pick and three 4th round picks. Ravens are in win now mode and upgrading their LT by 6 years in age and in quality, is paramount for their type of offense. The Lions need more picks this year to really make a move to get anywhere near 7 wins next year and trading Decker allows them to get more picks. I have a hard time digesting Sewell being a RT when he was drafted to be the eventual LT and you don't let Decker deteriorate, get older and not receive any compensation for him.
Person
Roger Goodell
Pride Of Detroit

Ask POD: Detroit Lions offseason mailbag 1.0

It’s been a while since we revisited the mailbag, as the entire Pride of Detroit staff took a week to catch their breath after an eventful year of Detroit Lions football. In 2021, we went through a head coaching search, a general manager search, a franchise quarterback trade, then a season filled with record-breaking field goals, a potential 0-17 run that finished with a complete turnaround and persistent hope for the future.
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions players rave about coaching staff’s playing experience

The minute Dan Campbell finished building his coaching staff just under a year ago, it raised eyebrows across the sports media world. Intentionally or not, it appeared the Detroit Lions were running a leadership experiment. Just about every coach—from head coach all the way down to each positional coach—was a former player, many of whom had illustrious playing careers. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn was a three-time Pro Bowler. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley was a household name during his playing days and rushed for over 1,000 yards three times. And, of course, Campbell himself had a decade-long career in the NFL. There’s also quarterback’s coach Mark Burnell, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El, and outside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard, all of whom had played in the NFL.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ 2022 Senior Bowl roster: Offense

The Detroit Lions coaching staff has been given the opportunity to coach in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama and the players they will be working with on the offensive side of the ball have been revealed. Here are the players the Lions coaching staff will have...
Pride Of Detroit

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams watch party, open thread

Wild Card weekend ends with what was likely the most-anticipated matchup of the NFL Playoff’s first round. Divisional matchups are always a joy to watch in the postseason, but for Detroit Lions fans, this one has some extra intrigue. The Los Angeles Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford in...
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions sign TE Jordan Thomas to a reserve/futures contract

The Detroit Lions continue to add players to their offseason roster which now stands at 49 players. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they signed tight end Jordan Thomas to a reserve/futures deal bringing the tight ends room up to seven players—yes, one-seventh of the current roster. Thomas was selected...
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Detroit Lions defense deserves credit for late-season improvement

Sometimes in this business, you have a plan for a great article, and in the middle of your research, someone publishes exactly the thesis you were aiming for. That was the case this week, when Justin Rogers of the Detroit News posted an article entitled “Lions defense makes push to ‘lock the gates’ with Steelers tie. For the most part, it did.”
Pride Of Detroit

Taylor Decker’s return sparked the Detroit Lions’ offensive improvement

Dan Campbell is getting a lot of well-earned praise for the Detroit Lions’ offensive turnaround in the second half of the season. Campbell, with the help of unofficially promoted tight ends coach Ben Johnson, took over play-calling duties at the midway point of the season. Detroit’s offense almost immediately improved, averaging 21.9 points per game in the second half of the season compared to 16.75 in the first eight games, and that’s despite starting a backup quarterback for three of the final nine games.
Pride Of Detroit

4 potential 2022 free agents the Lions should watch during Monday’s Super Wild Card game

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue on Monday, closing out the Super Wild Card round. Tonight’s matchup will feature the (5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. If you missed any of the previous installments from the Super Wild Card round, here’s a look at four prospects from Saturday's games and six from Sunday.
