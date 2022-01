The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to ex-New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, attorney Sidney Powell, and two other attorneys involved in ex-president Donald Trump’s push to overturn 2020 election results with nonsensical legal claims.Select committee chairman Bennie Thompson on Tuesday announced that he had issued the subpoenas for records and deposition testimony to Mr Giuliani and Ms Powell, as well as former Trump campaign legal advisers Jenna Ellis and Boris Epshteyn. Each has been ordered to produce documents to the committee by 1 February and appear a week later to give evidence...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO