CORVALLIS, Ore. - Samaritan Health Services will require all patients and visitros to wear medical-grade face masks inside facilities in the mid-Willamette Valley. "Patients and visitors may wear their own medical-grade face masks – often known as procedure masks or surgical masks, N95s or KN95s as long as the masks are well fitting and do not have valves. Bandanas, gaiters, face shields and cloth face masks are no longer allowed in Samaritan facilities," Samaritan said Monday. "If a patient or visitor does not have a well-fitting, medical-grade face mask, one will be provided to them."

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO