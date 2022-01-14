Sparta woman found dead, daughter in custody

SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with her mother’s death in Sparta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday night, agents joined officers with the Sparta Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 13th District Attorney General’s Office to help investigate the death of a woman at a home on N. Edgewood Drive in Sparta. After responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at the address, officers found 54-year-old Emmaline Webb unresponsive.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Webb dead.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that pointed to Webb’s daughter Quonisha Webb, 30, being the one responsible for assaulting Emmaline.

Quonisha was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of aggravated assault cause of death. She was booked into the White County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

The Tennessee Department of Correction told News 2 Emmalne was a TDOC sergeant. TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton then released the following statement to News 2:

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is extremely saddened to learn of the death of Sgt. Emmaline Webb. Sgt. Webb was a well-respected, dedicated and hard-working correctional professional who spent the last 8 years serving the people of Tennessee. Our deepest condolences are extended to those who knew and loved her. She will be sorely missed.”

