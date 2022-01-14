ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparta, TN

Sparta woman found dead, daughter in custody

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

SPARTA, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with her mother’s death in Sparta.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says on Thursday night, agents joined officers with the Sparta Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the 13th District Attorney General’s Office to help investigate the death of a woman at a home on N. Edgewood Drive in Sparta. After responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic incident at the address, officers found 54-year-old Emmaline Webb unresponsive.

EMS arrived on scene and pronounced Webb dead.

Over the course of the investigation, agents developed information that pointed to Webb’s daughter Quonisha Webb, 30, being the one responsible for assaulting Emmaline.

Quonisha was arrested Thursday night and charged with one count of aggravated assault cause of death. She was booked into the White County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

The Tennessee Department of Correction told News 2 Emmalne was a TDOC sergeant. TDOC Interim Commissioner Lisa Helton then released the following statement to News 2:

“The Tennessee Department of Correction is extremely saddened to learn of the death of Sgt. Emmaline Webb. Sgt. Webb was a well-respected, dedicated and hard-working correctional professional who spent the last 8 years serving the people of Tennessee. Our deepest condolences are extended to those who knew and loved her. She will be sorely missed.”

Comments / 11

Christy Bouldin
5d ago

Emmaline Webb was a wonderful person and did not deserve this. she and i worked together at BCCX we started at same time went thru training together. she pushed me to finish the training and i am grateful I had her as a great friend. i will miss her. i am heartbroken over this and i hope the daughter gets the most punishment allowed.

Roscoe Emery
5d ago

Why does it matter what color either one of them are the mom's dead& the daughter is in jail it's sad people think more about race then someone's life.. I truly hope that the family can get thru this for the babies and grandkids that are possibley having to deal with losing both mom and grandma too..

Holly Smith
5d ago

who cares what color she is she killed her mother doesn't matter if she was green with red dots murder is murder

