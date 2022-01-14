ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of South Carolina names new president

By Tim Renaud
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The University of South Carolina has named its next president.

The school’s board of trustees named Michael Amiridis, a former professor and provost, as the university’s 30 th president during a meeting Friday afternoon.

Amiridis currently serves as Chancellor of the University of Illinois Chicago. Before hit time there, he spent more than two decades on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus, serving as a professor, dean of the College of Engineering and Computing, and the university’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost before leaving for Chicago in 2015.

“I’m excited and honored to return to the University of South Carolina as its next president,” Amiridis said. “Through academics, research and its vibrant culture, the university system is critically important to the people of South Carolina and to the state’s future. I feel privileged to be able to lead this great institution.”

He will begin serving at UofSC in the summer and replaces Interim President Harris Pastides, who came back to the university in May 2021 after previously serving as president for more than a decade.

According to the university, Amiridis served as its provost from 2009 to 2015, where he worked alongside Pastides.

