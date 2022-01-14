Westbury Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

State police have identified a Long Island man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Nassau County resident Brandon Wilson, age 34, of Westbury, was killed just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 on the Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 in the town of North Hempstead.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, Wilson was traveling eastbound on the parkway when the vehicle left the roadway, into the southbound shoulder, striking two trees and a light pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

