ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westbury, NY

Westbury Man Identified As Victim Of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdmFv_0dlxc6Y900
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

State police have identified a Long Island man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Nassau County resident Brandon Wilson, age 34, of Westbury, was killed just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 on the Northern State Parkway near Exit 34 in the town of North Hempstead.

According to Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim, Wilson was traveling eastbound on the parkway when the vehicle left the roadway, into the southbound shoulder, striking two trees and a light pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

40-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle I-95 Crash

An investigation is underway after a 40-year-old man died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash on a stretch of I-95. Troopers in Massachusetts responded to the crash on the southbound side in the Norfolk County town of Westwood at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18. After arriving...
WESTWOOD, MA
Daily Voice

Firetruck Involved In Fatal Collision In Camden County

There was a fatal collision involving a car and a firetruck in South Jersey, authorities said.The crash involving a Lawnside Fire Co. truck occurred at 9:54 a.m. at Warwick Road and North White Horse Pike in Magnolia, initial reports said.Two unidentified people in the car were killed and three fir…
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westbury, NY
Accidents
City
Westbury, NY
County
Nassau County, NY
City
North Hempstead, NY
City
Hempstead, NY
Nassau County, NY
Crime & Safety
Westbury, NY
Crime & Safety
Nassau County, NY
Accidents
Daily Voice

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey

A bicyclist was reportedly struck in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at Main Street and Harmony Road in Middletown, initial reports said.Middletown police were not immediately available for comment.CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Daily Voice

Girl, 7, Struck By SUV In Lakewood

A 7-year-old girl was seriously hurt after she was struck by an SUV on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday at East County Line Road and Squankum Road, Lakewood police said.The girl was listed in stable condition Wednesday night.The driver of a Jeep Grand Che…
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Long Island#Island Man#Traffic Accident#Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Central Jersey: Developing

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The shooting occurred before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue in Neptune City, initial reports said. One person was dead and another victim was being taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital...
NEPTUNE CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Central PA Man Slams Into Tree At 90+ MPH Injuring 4: Police

A Lancaster County man slammed into a tree, seriously injuring four passengers while traveling up to 93 mph, Ephrata police said. Matthew Hill of Ephrata was charged Thursday in connection with the crash with aggravated assault by vehicle and recklessly endangering another person, police said. The crash occurred at 11:29...
BETHANY, CT
Daily Voice

Roofer Injured In Saddle River Fall

A roofer sustained a head injury in a fall at a Saddle River home Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The worker initially was unconscious after falling from the roof of the home on East Saddle River Road around 1:30 p.m., Police Chief Jason Cosgriff said. "He was conscious when we arrived...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Robbery Investigated At Toms River Convenience Store

Toms River police are investigating a robbery of a convenience store. On Tuesday at approximately 9 p.m., Toms River police were dispatched to Lakewood Road, on the corner of Cox Cro Road, for a reported robbery in progress, police said. Two male suspects allegedly entered the convenience store, walked behind...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Little Ferry PD: Caller Leads Police To Aluminum Thief At Apartments Along Riverfront

An aluminum thief was nabbed by Little Ferry police moments after hopping a fence into a locked area of an apartment complex along the Hackensack River, authorities said. Officers Joseph Gaglioti and Dominick Verdi were responding to a call at Waterside Village when they found more than two dozen pieces of crushed aluminum gutters, Police Chief James Walters said.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
199K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy