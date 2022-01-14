ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

10-Hour, 45-Minute Flight!

By Debra Cleghorn
Model Airplane News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs this 340-mile flight an electric endurance record? YouTuber Matthew Heiskell takes you...

www.modelairplanenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Weird but comfy’: Passenger documents eight-hour flight with no other people on board

A plane passenger has shared his experience of being the only person aboard an eight-hour flight from the UK to Florida.TikTok user Kai Forsyth said it was the “weirdest experience” to be on the British Airways flight alone but “the comfiest” he has ever been on a plane.He documented the journey in a video posted to the social media platform this week and since been viewed more than 200,000 times.The short clip shows a completely empty plane, leaving Forsyth to pick any seat he wishes for the duration of the long-haul flight.He chose a middle aisle and put up the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Student gets plane to himself for eight hours on transatlantic flight

British student Kai Forsyth got a taste of the private jet life on a recent flight from London to Orlando, Florida - quickly realising he was the only passenger on board.Forsyth posted two videos of the eerily quiet flight to TikTok, captioning one: “What would you do if you were the only passenger and had the plane to yourself?”Mr Forsyth says he first noticed something odd when he went to select a seat for his British Airways flight from Gatwick to Orlando, where he is enrolled at Rollins College.“You know how you pick seats when you’re checking in? There...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy