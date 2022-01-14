ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Dead Following Major Crash on Evangeline Thruway Thursday Afternoon

By Jude Walker
 6 days ago
Thinkstock

A major vehicle crash occurred late in the afternoon on Thursday, January 13, 2022, on the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette.

We have learned that one person has died due to injuries suffered in the wreck.

Traffic investigators with the Lafayette Police Department were able to determine that vehicle one was traveling northbound on the southbound shoulder, against the flow of traffic. Vehicle two was traveling south in the outside lane on the 2500 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway.

While traveling, for an unknown reason, vehicle one swerved into oncoming traffic and struck vehicle two head on. The driver of vehicle one was transported to a local hospital and died in the early morning hours of January 14, 2022.

The deceased has been identified as Faith Armond, 60, of Sunset, Louisiana.

The driver of vehicle two was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. A passenger inside vehicle two was also treated and listed in "serious" but stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Division.

99.9 KTDY

87-Year-Old Louisiana Man Beaten and Robbed [GRAPHIC PHOTOS]

An 87-year-old man is recovering after he was reportedly beaten and robbed Monday night. Wyatt Pearson posted these photos of his grandfather (Sonny Hutchinson) on Facebook and now he and others are asking for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the crime. WAFB reports that the...
HOLDEN, LA
99.9 KTDY

One Million Dollars Worth of Drugs Taken Off of Lafayette Streets

Officials with the Lafayette Police Department are just now releasing information about a major drug bust that happened on Tuesday, January 11. According to Lafayette Police Department Spokeswoman Sergeant Robin Green, officers from the Lafayette Narcotic Unit took $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine off the streets. In all,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

UPDATE: 18-Wheeler Driver Arrested after Basin Bridge Crash

UPDATE, 7:45 p.m.: The driver of the FedEx truck involved in Sunday's four-car pileup on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge near Whiskey Bay is facing multiple charges. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office tells WBRZ-TV that John Guerin has been booked on charges of negligent injuring, careless operation, and failure to obey signs. According to the Iberville Parish Jail's inmate roster, Guerin remains in jail with no bond set. No mugshot was available as of this publication.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Can You Identify This Lafayette Graduate?

A Lafayette man is using Facebook to find the man in a high school graduation photo he found in a local parking lot. Huntor Dake is a member of the Lafayette Memories Facebook group. On Wednesday, he posted that he found a wallet-sized graduation picture while milling about town. Now, he's on a mission to find the man in that picture so he can return the photo to him.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Reports of Gunshots in Lafayette Lead Police to Homicide Victim

The victim of a Sunday night homicide in Lafayette has been identified as 32-year-old Warren Prejean. Lafayette Police Department Spokesman Senior Corporal Matthew Benoit says that officers were called out to 700 block of South Sterling Street last night after calls came in saying that gunshots had been heard in the area.
LAFAYETTE, LA
