Police in the Irish region of Tullamore near Dublin are desperately searching for any leads tied to a green and yellow bicycle as they search for the killer of a 23-year-old school teacher after the only suspect in her murder was released. Tullamore Councillor Tony McCormack said the fear was palpable after the release of the suspect. “People have woken up to that kind of news, the feelings were already heightened here in Tullamore and what's happened now has notched it up another rung.” he told RTE radio. “Everybody in Tullamore now, no matter who they are, male or female will be second guessing if they’re going running or walking to exercising to make sure that they choose a route that’s safe and that they go with somebody else.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO