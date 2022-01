Every day in GTA Online, you’ll have to pay your mechanic $50. Failure to do so will result in them not coming to fix your car, not answering your calls at all. This can be pretty problematic if you make a habit of totaling your favorite car by pulling off — or attempting to — death-defying jumps and stunts. In this guide, we’ll be explaining how to pay the mechanic in GTA Online so he can start repairing your wrecks again.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO