ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Jim N. Ratliff

wwisradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 11:00 AM at Queen of the...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Randina “Dina” Jean Elliott

Randina “Dina” Jean (Elliott) Langrehr peacefully slipped into eternal life on January 14, 2022, after a long, valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. When Randina was born to Dan and Kristi (Schaller) Elliott on Independence Day Eve (July 3, 1981), the world welcomed the brightest, most beautiful and loudest firecracker ever created. And when she left us, that same world got painfully quiet and devastatingly still for everyone lucky enough to know this remarkable woman – who had never been quiet or still for a moment in her 40+ years on earth!
SPARTA, WI
Itemlive.com

Finding Mary: The hunt begins

The Item today begins publishing a 10-part series by St. Mary’s High School Class of 1972 member Steve Matthews, titled “Finding Mary.” A persistent request by his daughter to try The post Finding Mary: The hunt begins appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy