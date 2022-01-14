Jim N. Ratliff

Randina “Dina” Jean (Elliott) Langrehr peacefully slipped into eternal life on January 14, 2022, after a long, valiant battle with metastatic breast cancer. When Randina was born to Dan and Kristi (Schaller) Elliott on Independence Day Eve (July 3, 1981), the world welcomed the brightest, most beautiful and loudest firecracker ever created. And when she left us, that same world got painfully quiet and devastatingly still for everyone lucky enough to know this remarkable woman – who had never been quiet or still for a moment in her 40+ years on earth!

SPARTA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO