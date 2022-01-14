ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 20 best bride-to-be gifts that she'll cherish before the wedding

By Taylor Jeffries
Business Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Getting married is stressful, but these thoughtful gifts for the bride-to-be can help settle nerves. Friends often give a little gift at the bachlorette party, the bridal shower, or on the big day. Practical, cute, or thoughtful...

SuperTalk 1270

Minnesota Bride With A Viral Wedding Vow To Stepson

I have to admit, I needed to see this today. Every time I turn on the news it's nothing but doom and gloom. I've gotten to the point I won't even watch the national news before our local news. If you didn't know better, we're all going to die from COVID-19, hate and violence consume every person, and there's very little hope for this country.
MINNESOTA STATE
weddingchicks.com

Stella York has Cornered the Market on Romantic Wedding Dresses for Curvy Brides

A wedding dress is undoubtedly the most important garment you will ever wear. The team at Wonderland Bridal in Margate, Florida understand this and are committed to providing an amazing experience while shopping for your dream dress. They've shared a little about their boutique and their most loved Stella York dresses. Wonderland Bridal is also hosting a Stella York Plus Size trunk show from 1/21/22 – 1/23/22. Read on to hear more from Patti & Alicyn, owners of Wonderland Bridal.
MARGATE, FL
Vogue

The Bride Went Maximalist (And Changed Into Bode For Dancing) At This Lakeside Wedding

Maria Geyman and Evan Seftel first met nearly a decade ago after she moved from the east coast to Portland, Oregon, for graduate school. She was living in a “chaotic yet charming” communal house that Evan had previously inhabited. “We had big family dinners every Sunday with our friends and spent a lot of time together,” Maria remembers. But Evan was working with touring bands at the time, and he soon had to leave Portland; Maria eventually relocated to New York. In the fall of 2020, they reconnected and started dating again. Evan, who now works in hotel management, was based in Wyoming, while Maria is a naturopathic doctor who runs her tea company, Masha Tea, out of Brooklyn. The potential cross-country problem settled itself quickly. “I spent the winter in Wyoming, then we moved back to New York together,” Maria says. Then she found out she was pregnant. “We had been discussing our future marriage when we found out we were having a baby, so Maria picked out a ring and that was that,” Evan remembers. (Maria knew immediately who to turn to for her engagement ring: “The day after we decided to get married, we texted Alice Waese and asked if she would make the engagement ring. We went to her studio that week!”)
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
State
Illinois State
saratogaliving.com

How One Bride Fulfilled Her Childhood Dream of a Wedding at The Sagamore

Twenty-one years ago, New Jersey native Gina Ventura’s parents discovered The Sagamore when they received an American Express ad in the mail. They were able to use their credit card points toward a stay there, so they packed up the fam and made the trek north to Bolton Landing. “We fell in love with it,” Gina says of the landmark lakeside resort. “We tried to go every summer. We’d rent a boat and go fishing, we’d eat in town and we always just had the best time.” But on vacation, 9-year-old Gina was thinking about more than cannon-balling into the Queen of American Lakes: “Ever since I got there I was like, “Oh, mhm—this is where I want to get married.”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue

The Bride Wore McQueen And Chanel For Her Magical Winter Wedding

Thanks to a certain new variant, Lucy Delacherois Day and Matt Elek’s winter wedding went from party for 200 to intimate ceremony attended by just 40 of their closest friends and family. But despite the last-minute stress (the couple made the difficult decision to scale things back three days before the wedding on 16 December), the bride recalls feeling “extremely serene” on the day.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fox32chicago.com

Wedding planner looking for Chicago brides who need a helping hand

CHICAGO - A wedding planner is making dreams come true for brides who can't afford every piece of their wedding. Now, she's looking for Chicago brides who need a helping hand. Nashville wedding planner Sarah Barker has assisted 100 brides nationwide, but no one yet in the Chicago area. Vendors...
CHICAGO, IL
SPY

The Best Gifts for Husbands in 2022

With the new year now in full swing, it’s never too early to start thinking about the best valentine’s or birthday gifts to get that special someone in your life. After all, no one wants to be the person running around last minute trying to find a suitable gifting option, when you can shop comfortably from your bed while scrolling your phone instead. This year, we’ve created a roundup of the best gifts for husbands in 2022. Whether they cook the meals, take out the garbage, or plan the best date nights, the special guys in our lives deserve to be...
MLB
fashionisers.com

Why Brides are Switching to Dried Wedding Flowers

From wearing sneakers to black wedding dresses, the modern bride is breaking the wedding tradition as we’ve known it to include unique touches to their big day. The most recent departure from tradition is the introduction of dried flowers that are replacing freshly cut blooms. For a long time, the perception towards dried flowers was they are not as vibrant as freshly cut flowers. However, that is changing as dried flowers are carefully and beautifully arranged and you don’t have to worry about them wilting anymore!
RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

Alice Temperley’s Wedding Stationery Is Here—And It’s Perfect for the 2022 Bride

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Alice Temperley loves a good stationery. “It creates a sense of nostalgia and romance which has been lost now that we are all so reliant on communicating over phone or email,” she says. So when it came to expanding her bridal brand, invitations, menus, order of service programs, and guest books seemed like a natural extension. After all, “nostalgia” and “romance” are also two words that’ve been used to describe her wedding gowns, with designs that simultaneously embrace tradition while giving it a bohemian edge. “To be able to offer brides beautiful stationery that sits alongside our bridal collection made so much sense,” she says.
RETAIL
Houston Chronicle

The Best Wedding Gift Ideas for Any Couple on Your List

Wedding bells are ringing in 2022, and unless the happy couples on your list have a gift registry to help you with wedding gift ideas, you may find your head ringing a bit too. Gone are the days of newlyweds starting life away from their parents’ homes for the very first time. Couples today have often already been living together and some have been previously married and have blended families—while few others are only now getting their start in life together. This modern evolution of relationships makes choosing the best wedding gifts harder now than ever before.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Glam.com

10 Wedding Gifts That Couples Will Actually Appreciate Receiving

Along with all the excitement around weddings comes at least some amount of stress. Even if you’re just a guest, there’s inevitably a lot of planning and coordinating involved — including finding the best wedding gifts for the soon-to-be-married couple. These days, most couples have online registries for their wedding gifts, but it never hurts to go outside the box to find something a bit more personal. It’s also entirely possible that a couple may have missed some essential items on their registry and will be appreciative of you filling in the gaps.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Mining Journal

Best Christmas gift

The best gift I’ve ever received was given to me from many people on Christmas morning. That gift was the saving of my life. Here’s how it began. While fashioning gifts in my workshop, I had a major heart attack. There was no warning. We reached the hospital in minutes. A cardiac rapid response team was alongside me soon after arrival.
dublincitizen.com

Lame gifts are the best

A s I got ready for the stock show Monday morning I found myself grateful for two gifts that I would’ve hated as a kid: a jacket and thick boots. The local weather is always courteous enough to drop about 40-60 degrees when the stock show arrives so the extra insulation was welcome.
LIFESTYLE
Telegraph

The best wedding dress styles to inspire brides in 2022

In the bridal world, trends tend to be few and far between, with traditional styles being the overarching theme. But with Covid restrictions and delays an increasingly distant memory, the bride-to-be can finally focus on the most important thing: the gown. Alongside this, there has been a rise in conscious...
APPAREL
Houston Chronicle

​​New Mom Gifts She’ll Truly Treasure

You can’t compete with a new mom’s most treasured gift, which makes the task of finding new mom gifts seem daunting. But, it’s okay—you can surely shower her with thoughtful gifts for new moms that focus on her and not just her newest bundle of joy. Don’t know what she needs or wants? No worries, the Chron Shopping curators can help you celebrate her with the perfect new mom gifts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Allure

23 Best Valentine's Day Gifts That'll Make You Her Favorite Cupid

The official jour d'amour is just around the corner, and the best Valentine's gifts for her are still bountiful. That means you have tons of options to choose from for your favorite girl before you run out of time and have to resort to a heart-shaped box of chocolates or bouquet of flowers again. Not sure what to grab her just yet? To make date night (or girl's night) extra special, we're here to help you with a few gift ideas that you can easily grab at Nordstrom, Sephora, and more of her favorite retailers.
RETAIL
Glam.com

20 Valentine’s Day Gifts She’ll Love To Receive

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means it’s time to show a little extra appreciation for those you love the most. In case you’re lost on what to actually gift this holiday, think in terms of items that spark joy (jewelry! wine! cheese!) or remind her to indulge in self-care (cozy robes! super-soft slippers!). You can even go with a practical gift, like kitchen accessories that’ll make her day-to-day a bit easier. Whether you are shopping for your significant other or your best gal pal, check out our Valentine’s Day gift guide with a little something for every woman in your life.
LIFESTYLE

