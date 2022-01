Wedding bells are ringing for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The actress and musician (whose real name is Colson Baker) took to their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday to announce their engagement. “In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma,” Fox wrote in the caption of her post that featured a video of the proposal. She continued, “Somehow...

