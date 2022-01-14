ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Allen to Reprise His Role in The Santa Clause Sequel Series for Disney+

By Ally Mauch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Clause is headed to the small screen. On Friday, Disney+ announced that the film franchise will be adapted into a limited series, with Tim Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin, a.k.a Santa Claus. "In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th...

