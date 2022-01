Directed by Bob Saget, Benjamin is a dysfunctional family comedy that does its best to tackle the subject of drug addictions. If you’re looking to pay tribute to the late Bob Saget, there are probably better films or TV series to watch. Full House, The Aristocrats, you name it. However, I saw the comedian directed a film a few years ago so I had to watch. It’s not a bad film at all. If you’re going into it thinking it’ll be similar to Full House, well, you’re in for some news. This is not a film for young children. Not at all! As of Bob Saget’s death, the film is currently available through The Roku Channel.

