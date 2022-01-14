ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hub City Farmers Market Winter Markets

Downtown Homestead Farmer's Market

Homestead is known for its agricultural heritage, so it’s only fitting that a new Farmer’s Market will be coming to Downtown Homestead this fall. The Downtown Farmer’s Market will take place at the City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030, every second Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm beginning October 2021 and continuing through April 2022. Visitors to the Downtown Farmer’s Market will be able to enjoy fresh selections of locally grown produce and natural products. In addition to cash and cards, vendors at the Market will also be accepting payments from the SNAP and Fresh Access Bucks (FAB) programs. The Downtown Farmer’s Market is part of the Downtown Homestead revitalization effort and is the result of a partnership between the City of Homestead, Homestead Main Street, and Homestead Station QALICB.
HOMESTEAD, FL
Austintown Farmers Market introduces off-season markets

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Austintown Farmers Market is trying out something new this year with off-season monthly markets for the first time. The markets will be held on the second Saturday of the month inside Stacey Pavilion in Austintown Township Park. They will be held from January through...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
Underbelly Burger is Now Open at the Houston Farmers Market

James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and his team at Underbelly Hospitality can check one of their many 2022 goals off their list. Underbelly Burger is now open at the Houston Farmers Market, located at 2520 Airline. It’s the first of several new or relocated restaurants that the company plan to open this year, including Wild Oats under culinary director and chef Nick Fine, which will also be at the Houston Farmers Market.
HOUSTON, TX
Collinsville Farmer's Market Thrives Amid Pandemic

The pandemic hasn't stopped a Collinsville business from thriving. "There is so much talent out there and it is local, and people miss that when they go to the big box stores," said Carrie Beth Winfield with Farm Hippie. Ash and Carrie Beth own Farm Hippie. This was their dream,...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
Farmers’ Markets Can Get $1,000 Grant for Promotion

Area farmers' markets can get up to a $1,000 grant towards the promotion of their markets thanks to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. On Friday the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced the grant opportunity and outlined what farmers' markets need to do to get the grant. Missouri farmers' markets that...
SEDALIA, MO
Camden Farmers Market moving to Robbinsdale this summer

The Camden Farmers Market in Minneapolis will move to Robbinsdale this summer. The market, which launched in 2017, will now be called the Lakeview Terrace Market. It'll be held on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Lakeview Terrace Park in Robbinsdale, according to Chaz Sandifer, a Robbinsdale resident and owner of health and wellness company theNEWmpls and the Camden market.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Arkansas Department of Agriculture partners to support farmers markets

LITTLE ROCK (TB&P) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Farm Credit Associations of Arkansas for the seventh annual Arkansas Farmers Market Promotion Program and the Arkansas Farmers Market Bag Program. These programs, which are administered by the department and funded by the Farm Credit Associations...
ARKANSAS STATE
'Selling at the Farmers Market' webinar series set for February

Producers selling local foods at farmers markets can learn about best practices, marketing tips, state regulations and available resources in a five-part webinar series presented in February by University of Missouri Extension. “This series will help farmers and other food producers gain knowledge to help them sell more of their...
AGRICULTURE
Benefits of Winter Plants

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”. Fighting the winter blues with indoor plants. How they can make your home look great, but also bring a touch of joy and calm. Here is the Southern Table with Kelly and Erin.
GARDENING
Easton Farmers Market’s 10th winter session: 15 vendors bringing fresh, local food

Just because it’s the dead of winter, doesn’t mean you can’t eat local. From freshly-baked bread to exotic mushrooms, 15 vendors will be on tap as the 10th season of Easton Farmers Market’s winter session opens Jan. 8. Here’s what we know about the winter market: The basics When: The winter session will run 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday starting Jan. 8 through April 30. Where: The market will ...
EASTON, PA
Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians to open farmers market

The Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians will officially open a farmers market next week, it was announced today. A grand opening ceremony for the market, named Temalpakh Farm Market, will be held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the market's location on 1 Roberta Way. The project is a complement to the current Temalpakh The post Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians to open farmers market appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Supporting the South Side Farmers Market in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A farmers market in Scranton is just the ticket for those with new years resolutions to eat a bit healthier. The South Side Farmers Market kicked off 2022 along Cedar Avenue on Saturday. Local farmers had a little bit of everything including fruits, veggies, and bread...
SCRANTON, PA
Farmers Market Pavilion taking shape in downtown Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. - Work continues on the new Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene where the butterfly parking lot once stood. Demolition and site preparation started in May 2022. Construction started in August. The pavilion is expected to be complete this spring in time for the 2022 Farmers Market season,...
EUGENE, OR
Pittsburg Farmers’ Market looking for vendors

PITTSBURG, KS – The Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department is looking for new vendors for the upcoming Farmers’ Market Season, which starts April 16, 2022. The department is seeking vendors who are passionate about what they do and will provide unique, quality products. PPRD is specifically interested in fruits and vegetables, baked goods, chicken, and food truck vendors. However, all potential vendors are welcome and encouraged to apply.
PITTSBURG, KS
Landrum Farmers Market construction delayed to end of February

Market still plans to begin in May after completion of building. LANDRUM—The City of Landrum received word recently that the Farmers Market pavilion is behind schedule again. The new estimated time for substantial completion to be the end of February. The most recent completion date was scheduled for the...
LANDRUM, SC
Farmers’ market planning meeting set for Tuesday

Vendors interested in participating in this year’s farmers’ market in Mountain Home are invited to attend a planning meeting Tuesday afternoon at 2. The meeting will be held at the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, located at 1042 Highland Circle in Mountain Home. Vendor applications and information...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Now accepting artwork for Moscow Farmers Market poster

The City of Moscow Community Events Division and Farmers Market Commission is now accepting artwork for the 2022 Moscow Farmers Market poster. The selected submission will become the primary design of this year’s poster. This annual opportunity is open to those residing in a 200 air-mile radius from Moscow.
VISUAL ART

