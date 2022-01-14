Hub City Farmers Market Winter Markets

Homestead is known for its agricultural heritage, so it’s only fitting that a new Farmer’s Market will be coming to Downtown Homestead this fall. The Downtown Farmer’s Market will take place at the City Hall Plaza, 100 Civic Court, Homestead, FL 33030, every second Wednesday from 3pm until 6pm beginning October 2021 and continuing through April 2022. Visitors to the Downtown Farmer’s Market will be able to enjoy fresh selections of locally grown produce and natural products. In addition to cash and cards, vendors at the Market will also be accepting payments from the SNAP and Fresh Access Bucks (FAB) programs. The Downtown Farmer’s Market is part of the Downtown Homestead revitalization effort and is the result of a partnership between the City of Homestead, Homestead Main Street, and Homestead Station QALICB.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO