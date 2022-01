Following the win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz gave an update on defenseman Ryan Pulock. Trotz gave no information other than that Ryan Pulock is “continuing down his path of rehabbing” and added, “if we can get Ryan back in the fold in the next few weeks or so, then hopefully, he can really bump us up during all these games that we have.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO