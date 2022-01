When was the last time the Lufkin/Nacogdoches area had a white Christmas? I mean a REAL white Christmas, with enough snow on the ground to make a legitimate snowball. I moved to East Texas in 1990 and I haven't seen one yet and in doing some quick research, I don't see evidence of a Christmas snow blanketing the Pineywoods anytime in the past half-century, maybe a lot longer than that.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO