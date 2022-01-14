Bastille releases new single, announces 2022 tour dates

Amos Lee has unveiled details of a coast-to-coast US tour this summer, kicking off just after Memorial Day at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel before stops at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Tickets for each of the fifteen just-announced shows will go on sale to the public on Friday January 21 at 10AM local time, with artist presale via Tickets Today beginning on Wednesday January 19 at 10AM local time and local presales beginning on Thursday January 20 at 10AM local time. The string of new dates add to an already-extensive 2022 tour schedule for Lee, which also includes seventeen East Coast and Midwest dates across three weeks this April. Highlights of that April run include Lee's first hometown show since the pandemic at The Met in Philadelphia, and a special performance at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC alongside The National Symphony Orchestra. Find full information on Lee's 2022 US tour here: https://www.amoslee.com/tour.

