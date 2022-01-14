Bastille releases new single, announces 2022 tour dates

Zac Brown Band has announced their upcoming 2022 international Out in the Middle Tour. The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, follows 2021’s incredibly successful The Comeback Tour, where the band staged their comeback to live performances following a COVID-19 hiatus. The Out in the Middle Tour will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where the group currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows. Kicking off in Greenville, SC on April 22nd, the multi-city trek will include performances in lead singer Zac Brown’s native Atlanta at Truist Park, the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
