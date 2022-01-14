ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Bastille releases new single, announces 2022 tour dates

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBastille has dropped their latest single “Shut Off The Lights” from their fourth studio album Give Me The Future out February 4th. To celebrate the upcoming album, the group announces their 2022 US tour dates as part of their upcoming Give Me The Future Tour. The US...

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

Parkway Drive announces North American tour dates

Parkway Drive is hitting the road this spring. The Australian metalcore outfit has announced a North American tour, set to kick off May 8 in Baltimore. The bill will also include Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 14, at...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Celine Dion cancels remaining North American tour dates

Ongoing recovery from recent health issues is the cause. Celine Dion has been forced to cancel the remaining North American Courage World Tour dates due to her recovery from recent health issue continues. Previously rescheduled for March 9th through April 22nd are affected. Dion had completed the first 52 shows on the tour before the pandemic emerged in March 2020, but recently has been treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing, and her recovery is taking longer than she hoped. Her medical team continues to evaluate and treat the condition.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Carson McHone announces new album Still Life for February 25, shares title track and tour dates

After introducing herself as a Merge artist last fall with “Hawks Don’t Share,” Carson McHone is sharing details about her third album and first release with the label. Still Life, out February 25, quivers like a tightrope, with songs about existing within tension and surviving beyond the breaking point. These are stories of sabotage, confusion, and surrender. Still Life invites us to gasp at our own reflection and acknowledge the unsettling beauty in this breath.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Bon Jovi Announces Charlotte Date For 2022 Tour

Bon Jovi is hitting the road in April for the upcoming Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, including a stop right here in Charlotte. Bon Jovi kicks off its 2022 tour with a show in Omaha on April 1, playing cities across the country throughout the month before ending with a stop in Nashville on April 30. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band will head to North Carolina for a couple shows, including a stop at Charlotte's Spectrum Center on April 8.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
illinoisnewsnow.com

GAYLE announces first headlining tour dates

Following her national TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, GAYLE has now announced her first headlining tour dates. The intimate shows will take place in Nashville, Los Angeles and New York City in March. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. local time, via GayleOfficial.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

Megadeth and Lamb of God announce new Metal Tour of the Year dates for 2022

Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced the second leg of their co-headline tour, dubbed Metal Tour of the Year. Trivium will again support the two metal juggernauts, alongside Swedish metallers In Flames. The latter replace Hatebreed, who appeared on the first leg of the tour in 2021. The tour's...
ROCK MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Bastille Share Euphoric New Single, ‘Shut Off The Lights’

No matter what limitless opportunities for escape modern technology presents us with, there’s nothing quite like real, human connection. On their new single, “Shut Off The Lights”, Bastille pull themselves out of the metaverse to rediscover the joys of real life surrounded by loved ones. “Shut Off...
VIDEO GAMES
treblezine.com

Drug Church share new single “World Impact,” announce spring tour

On March 11, Drug Church will release their new album Hygiene—one of our most anticipated albums of the year (so far)—via Pure Noise. After releasing two singles, “Million Miles of Fun” and Essential Track “Detective Lieutenant,” they’ve shared a third: “World Impact.” Hear it below. The group is also touring this spring. Take a look at their upcoming dates.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Haring
NYS Music

Annie in the Water Announce Winter Tour Dates, New Album due in March

Annie in the Water have announced a slate of winter tour dates, ahead of the release of their forthcoming studio album, Sun at Dawn, set to be released Friday, March 4th. Recorded directly to tape at Artfarm Recording in the heart of the Hudson Valley and mixed by Corey Hayward, Sun at Dawn represents the band’s time spent independently at home, together in the Adirondacks, and on the road again with their fans.
ROCK MUSIC
radiokmzn.com

THE EAGLES ANNOUNCE MORE 'HOTEL CALIFORNIA' TOUR DATES

The Eagles are extending their “Hotel California” tour. The band just announced 12 new dates of the trek. As it has been since the “Hotel California” tour began, each show has them playing their classic 1976 album in its entirety, accompanied by an orchestra and choir, along with an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
liveforlivemusic.com

The Disco Biscuits Announce March 2022 Tour Dates

The Disco Biscuits have announced several 2022 tour dates set to take place across the East Coast this March. The Philadelphia-based jamtronica quintet last performed on New Year’s Eve to a hometown crowd at The Fillmore. Members Marc Brownstein, Jon “Barber” Gutwillig, Aron Magner, and Allen Aucoin will next...
MUSIC
edm.com

The Chainsmokers Announce Release Date for First New Music In Three Years: Listen

The road to The Chainsmokers' fourth album, TCS4, is officially underway after the duo announced the release date for a new single called "High." The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and Alex Pall have baffled fans this week by appointing doppelgängers to promote the new music, sharing a series of tongue-in-cheek videos on their TikTok. The lookalikes—one of whom is actor Ryan O'Flanagan, who has appeared in New Girl and American Vandal—even appeared onstage at a recent performance in Las Vegas to troll the crowd:
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Music Theatre#Sci Fi#Vr
undertheradarmag.com

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Jackie Down the Line”

Fontaines D.C. have announced the release of a new album, Skinty Fia, which will be out on April 22 via Partisan. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Check out the Hugh Mulhern-directed video for “Jackie Down the Line” below, in addition to the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Zac Brown Band announces 2022 Out in the Middle Tour dates

Zac Brown Band has announced their upcoming 2022 international Out in the Middle Tour. The new set of dates, produced by Live Nation, follows 2021’s incredibly successful The Comeback Tour, where the band staged their comeback to live performances following a COVID-19 hiatus. The Out in the Middle Tour will see the band return to some of the nation’s most iconic venues, including Boston’s Fenway Park, where the group currently holds the record for most consecutive sold out shows. Kicking off in Greenville, SC on April 22nd, the multi-city trek will include performances in lead singer Zac Brown’s native Atlanta at Truist Park, the famed Wrigley Field in Chicago, and the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Priscilla Block announces debut album

Mercury Nashville recording artist Priscilla Block has announced the release of her debut album, Welcome To The Block Party, available everywhere on February 11th. The 2021 CMT Next Women of Country inductee is undoubtedly the breakout female country star of the past year and is poised to become one of Nashville’s acclaimed truth-tellers with a voice for her generation.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
themusicuniverse.com

KISS announces newly rescheduled End of the Road US tour dates

KISS has announced a new slate of US show dates for their final The End of the Road Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the four rescheduled show dates will kick off this May after having been postponed last year. Rescheduled dates in Milwaukee, WI on May 11th; Dayton, OH on May 12th; Hartford, CT on May 14th; and Raleigh, NC on May 17th. All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates with ticketholders being emailed directly.
MUSIC
shorefire.com

Amos Lee Announces New 2022 US Tour Dates; Shares Galvanizing Ode To Perseverance "See The Light"

Amos Lee has unveiled details of a coast-to-coast US tour this summer, kicking off just after Memorial Day at Los Angeles' The Theatre at Ace Hotel before stops at iconic venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium and Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. Tickets for each of the fifteen just-announced shows will go on sale to the public on Friday January 21 at 10AM local time, with artist presale via Tickets Today beginning on Wednesday January 19 at 10AM local time and local presales beginning on Thursday January 20 at 10AM local time. The string of new dates add to an already-extensive 2022 tour schedule for Lee, which also includes seventeen East Coast and Midwest dates across three weeks this April. Highlights of that April run include Lee's first hometown show since the pandemic at The Met in Philadelphia, and a special performance at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC alongside The National Symphony Orchestra. Find full information on Lee's 2022 US tour here: https://www.amoslee.com/tour.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Bob Mould announces rescheduled 2022 UK, Ireland tour dates

Bob Mould has announced rescheduled dates for his upcoming Solo Electric 2022 UK and Ireland tour, which now begin on June 9th at Brighton’s Concorde 2. The tour, originally scheduled for January and February 2022, has had to be temporarily postponed due to the pandemic. “As I mentioned last...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

The Weeknd scores No 1 album worldwide with ‘Dawn FM’

The Weeknd’s album, Dawn FM, is topping charts worldwide despite no physical product being available. The album debuted No. 1 Apple Music US and in 125 countries as well as No. 1 Spotify US & Globally. Its cumulative streams have surpassed over 500 million to date. Adding to the...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy