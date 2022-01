Boba’s post-Sarlacc story is more interesting here than in previous episodes, finally lining up with the show’s present to paint a bigger picture of what’s at stake. Similar to the first season of The Mandalorian, which took us on a myriad of seemingly disparate adventures before bringing the story together, The Book of Boba Fett has started to feel like it’s working towards something. Our anti-hero’s ongoing conflict with the Pyke Syndicate is finally taking shape, and for the first time the future of the series feels exciting.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO