ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

ACC commissioner says CFP expansion should be put on hold

By ABC News
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDLY3_0dlxLWLT00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KO2HK_0dlxLWLT00

Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips took the strongest public stance yet against expanding the College Football Playoff by the 2024 season, saying a new postseason format should not be a priority with so much uncertainty throughout college sports.

“To the ACC, we don’t have a College Football Playoff problem,” Phillips said Friday during a conference call with reporters. “We have a college football and collegiate athletics-slash-NCAA problem.”

The NCAA is expected to ratify a new constitution at its convention next week, paving the way for decentralized governance of college sports and a transformation of Division I.

Phillips cited changes to D-I along with the continuing need for federal legislation regarding name, image and likeness compensation for athletes, the lingering ramifications of last year’s Supreme Court ruling that struck down the NCAA's limits on athletes' educational benefits, and the possibility of athletes organizing.

“The membership of the ACC is very much aligned in its position that now is not the time to expand the College Football Playoff,” Phillips said.

The 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director who make up the CFP management committee wrapped up three days of meetings last weekend before the national title game in Indianapolis with expansion talks still stalled and hopes for implementation of a new format by 2024 dimming.

The door was not fully closed on early expansion by the university presidents who oversee the CFP.

“The board wants us to keep continuing to work,” Phillips said. “We’re not opposed to expansion at some point. Right now, we don’t feel like that’s the right thing to do in college football .”

A 12-team playoff proposal has been on the table since June.

Phillips said the ACC favored expansion only to eight teams, but by November had determined there was too much else going on in college sports to rush to expand football 's postseason.

The 12-year agreement for the playoff runs though the 2025 season. Expanding the playoff before the deal with ESPN is done could be worth an estimated $450 million in additional rights fees to conferences. Major college football operates mostly outside the NCAA's purview.

Even if the management committee can't agree on a plan that can be implemented early, it still needs to reach a new deal for 2026 and beyond.

“Membership believes that we have a responsibility in looking at the CFP and college football from a holistic perspective and not just whether to add more teams to the playoffs. There are legitimate concerns about student-athlete welfare, the impact on academics and the length of the season,” Phillips said.

Phillips said before the CFP expands, a full review of how major college football operates — from the recruiting calendar to transfer rules to how spring and preseason practices are scheduled and run — should be done.

This past season was the first season in the eight-year history of the CFP that the ACC did not have a team in the field.

Phillips said he spoke with Clemson players who have played 15-game seasons.

“They don’t want to play any more games. They don’t,” he said. “I don’t know what Georgia and Alabama felt like after Monday night, but Clemson student-athletes that have participated, they don’t.”

Phillips said both Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and new Miami coach Mario Cristobal, who was an assistant coach on Alabama teams that played in the playoff, expressed concerns about having teams that reach the championship game play 16 or possibly 17 games in a new format.

Pittsburgh won the ACC this season, finishing 11th in the playoff committee’s final rankings under coach Pat Narduzzi. The Panthers played in the Peach Bowl without star quarterback Kenny Pickett, who opted out, and lost to Michigan State.

“Coach Narduzzi and all of our coaches are unanimous, that this isn’t the right time,” Phillips said.

Phillips also addressed speculation the ACC favored an eight-team playoff as a way of pushing Notre Dame to join as a football member.

“One is not tied to the other despite what others may speculate,” he said.

Phillips is not alone in wanting to take a broader look at college football during a tumultuous time, with loosened rules around NIL and transfers.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey have both expressed the need for a comprehensive review.

Sankey said after Monday's meeting in Indianapolis the increased number of games can be offset by altering rules regarding clock stoppages within games to reduce the number of plays.

“We’ve got 200-something plays in games,” he said. “We can actually reduce the exposures with rules adjustments, expand the playoffs, bring more teams in. That is a vision. But if everyone has to have every item on their Christmas list, it will not be a merry Christmas.”

———

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin’s Son, Dino, Announces Transfer Destination

Dino Tomlin, the son of longtime Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, has announced his transfer decision. On Wednesday, the Boston College football program announced the enrollment of the former Maryland wide receiver. Tomlin entered the NCAA transfer portal in January after reeling in just two receptions for 12 yards...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
ClutchPoints

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett takes savage shot at Alabama

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding the high from their National Championship victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide. Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett, who played a key role in the win, has been drowning in NIL deals of late, with various brands trying to attach to him after the successful Title Game. In his latest NIL deal with Raising Canes, Bennett sent out a tweet taking a subtle jab at Crimson Tide fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Boston

Early Mock Draft Has Patriots Getting Alabama Receiver Jameson Williams

BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots fans surely wish it were still playoff season in New England. Unfortunately for them, it’s not. But it is mock draft season. For whatever that’s worth. While the mock drafts put out by experts and amateurs alike don’t often mean squat, they do provide a mental exercise of sorts to get everyone thinking about every team’s draft needs and possible moves. As such, ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. released his first mock draft of 2022, and he’s got a big name going to the Patriots: Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was a star for the Crimson Tide in 2021, his first...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Bob Bowlsby
Person
Mario Cristobal
Person
Dabo Swinney
Wyoming News

Nebraska lands quarterback Chubba Purdy out of transfer portal, further bolstering QB room

Nebraska has landed another high-profile quarterback from the transfer portal. Chubba Purdy, formerly of Florida State, committed to the Husker coaching staff Monday after visiting the campus over the weekend. He joins former Texas starting quarterback Casey Thompson, a fifth-year collegiate veteran, in a Nebraska quarterback room that takes on a decidedly different look. Husker...
LINCOLN, NE
Wyoming News

UA punter Kyle Ostendorp named preseason All-American; safety Logan Kraut in portal

The Way-Too-Early Top 25 has become a staple of postseason media content. ESPN.com has upped the ante with its Way-Too-Early All-America Team for 2022 – and Arizona has a representative. Punter Kyle Ostendorp earned a spot on the squad after setting a UA record and leading the Pac-12 with a 49.2-yard gross average last season. Ostendorp had 28 punts of 50-plus yards and was named first-team all-conference. Ostendorp, who’s from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfp#College Football Playoff#American Football#Acc#Division I Phillips#Supreme Court#Notre Dame
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Rasheed Wallace News

Changes are coming for the Memphis men’s basketball team. On Wednesday, head coach Penny Hardaway announced that Rasheed Wallace’s role with the team has been altered. Wallace, who agreed to become an assistant coach at Memphis back in August, will serve as a consultant for the time being. His in-person duties have been taken away from him – for now.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Big J.J. Watt News

Cardinals star pass rusher J.J. Watt is officially back for Monday night’s playoff game. He was a full-go at practice this past week and will be making his return earlier than expected. It was supposed to be a bit later in the playoffs but his return is not a moment too soon.
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Next Tide Offensive Coordinator is …

The rumor some Alabama football fans have been trying to reach the Jacksonville Jaguars GM, to urge the return of Bill O’Brien to the NFL, is probably not true. But it is also probably not far from the truth. NFL experts and pundits were quoted on Tuesday saying O’Brien...
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

516K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy