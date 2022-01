The B737-500, the so-called ‘baby’ Boeing, has virtually reached the end of serving the United States, at least by airlines. With just three routes remaining, all with Bahamasair, seats for sale by the Classic variant total just 83,800 in 2022. While capacity is next to nothing, it’s not all bad news. The type resumed US service in 2020 after last being withdrawn by Southwest in 2016.

