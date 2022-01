Thomas Rhett is signing 10,000 copies of his vinyl album Where We Started, which will be released on April 1, 2022. Thomas shared a video of himself signing albums on Twitter. He said in the video, “If you’re looking for me, this is where you’ll find me. I think it’s really cool to personalize each vinyl.” He added, “If you’re looking for a vinyl of Where We Started, they are all at my house right now.”

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO