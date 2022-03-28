ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

I used an online design service called Havenly to plan the living room of my dreams on a budget

By Anna Popp
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t2z0n_0dlxDQlR00
I tried the Havenly Full package for an entire room design. The Full package includes a realistic rendering of my space with all the furniture and decor in place.

Havenly

  • I tried the online interior design service Havenly to update my living room.
  • I recently moved into a new apartment and needed some inspiration for a common space.
  • The process was so easy that I'm planning on using it again for my bedroom.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6FVD_0dlxDQlR00 Havenly Mini $79.00 FROM HAVENLY Originally $99.00 | Save 20%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ls20b_0dlxDQlR00
Havenly Full $98.45 FROM HAVENLY Originally $179.00 | Save 45%

As a recent college graduate, I've moved half of a dozen times in the last few years and accumulated quite the random assortment of furniture. Now that I work from home, I wanted to redo the living room in my current apartment.

I used Havenly , an online interior design service, to create a living room layout with mostly new furniture. The process was straightforward, personable, and fast, and the results included everything I was looking for.

I also spoke to Havenly CEO and co-founder Lee Mayer about starting the company. While trying to furnish and decorate her house, she found traditional interior design was expensive and required people coming in and out of her home.

Mayer said that the purpose of Havenly is to be accessible, transparent, and easy to use for anyone looking to revamp their home. "In many ways, what we're trying to do is create a way to give you a space that feels like you but hopefully a lot more elevated and a lot better," she said.

Keep scrolling to read about my experience using Havenly .

Pricing and tiers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvGZk_0dlxDQlR00
You can find designers who specialize in your favorite style.

Havenly

There are two different design packages you can choose from. The first is Havenly Mini ($99, currently on sale for $79) , which is geared towards those looking for a few pieces of furniture or decor. The other option is the Havenly Full ($179, currently on sale for $98.45) , which includes a full room transformation, and is the package I used for my living room.

Both packages include several concepts, and you'll suggest revisions to get one final design, plus a curated shopping list of all the furniture.

While both packages are similar, the full tier includes more furniture pieces since it's for an entire room makeover. The larger package also includes layout visualizations and a floor plan so you know exactly where to put your new furniture and decor.

The process

Once I picked my package, I took the style quiz to give me an idea of the types of design I like the most. The quiz told me that my main design style is midcentury modern with Scandinavian, bohemian, and global substyles. I love midcentury-modern furniture, so the results didn't surprise me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34o5dc_0dlxDQlR00
The style quiz can help you pinpoint what you like.

Havenly

The next part of the quiz asked what my budget was, what state I live in, what kind of house I live in, if I am a renter or owner, and a few timeline questions. I was then paired with a designer to begin my project.

For the room profile, I uploaded 11 photos of my living room and took a photo of the black velvet couch I wanted to keep and incorporate into the new design. I also had to measure the room with a tape measure and provide a loose (very poorly sketched) layout of the floor plan I wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xJNzs_0dlxDQlR00
I uploaded images of my current living room with furniture and without furniture as well.

Havenly

I picked out my wish list of furniture, including artwork, side tables, accent chairs, a coffee table, and a media console. I rated photos of art vignettes from one to five stars. I did the same for color palettes and materials, although it was optional. I then added my budget. In hindsight, $1,000 was not realistic for the amount of furniture I was looking for.

The best part about the room profile is that you can make it as detailed and specific as you want. There are many optional boxes for adding information about who the room is for, how it'll be used, if you have pieces of furniture in mind already, and more. I recommend being detailed right in the beginning since it'll save you time in the future.

After completing the room profile, I got a message that I was guaranteed to have the first three room concepts within three business days. Three days later, my designer messaged me the designs, which I rated and commented on. I liked parts of all three designs and explained what worked for me and what didn't. I received another message right after saying that I would get the next design, "The Concept," in another four days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktc2B_0dlxDQlR00
I rated these three designs and added comments about what I liked and didn't like about each one.

Havenly

"The Concept" is the second-to-last design. It arrived right on time, and I was blown away by the detail. My designer added a note that we were over budget, but I knew my original number was unrealistically low. However, my designer found less expensive chairs similar to the pricey originals.

I added a few more notes and was told I would have my final design, with a layout of the new furniture in my space, within a week. It was during the holidays, so my designer let me know there would be a delay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qu7sp_0dlxDQlR00
I was thrilled to see that my dog had been added to the design concept.

Havenly

The final design

A week later, I received my final design and was impressed by what it captured. All of my requests and tweaks had been executed, and I was thrilled with the results. My designer added details from items I own, including art and a plant stand. Even my dog was lying on the couch. Looking at the design felt like home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ACWKi_0dlxDQlR00
My designer added personal touches, like the Moulin Rouge poster and black plant stand that I already own.

Havenly

I also received a 3D image of the space; it was fun to see the furniture and space come to life in a realistic photo.

The total was around $2,700 for everything I wanted on my list, which didn't shock me even though I was over my initial budget. The shopping list my designer provided had several options for accent chairs in a range of prices, and I could buy everything included in the final design with a click of a button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1YEj_0dlxDQlR00
Everything included in a design can be bought directly from Havenly.

Havenly

I had no issues with the final concept, but my designer was willing to make any changes I requested. The communication from my designer and the Havenly system was impeccable, and the time frames were accurate. The process was easy, and I had fun curating a dream living room space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dv4Ar_0dlxDQlR00
My designer made all the changes I wanted, and her communication was amazing.

Havenly

Tips for getting the most out of your experience

Mayer said that one of the most important aspects of working with an interior designer is honesty. Working with an interior designer can be intimidating, but the Havenly designers are trained to receive feedback to make the process collaborative. "If you hate the color purple, we won't use the color purple even if it's on trend," Mayer said.

The designs may not always have everything you're looking for right away, which is why learning what you don't like is helpful. "What we really hope to get out of it is a space that really reflects all of you and what you want in your space," Mayer said.

I didn't want to offend my designer with my feedback, but I also didn't want to end up with a design I didn't like. Being upfront worked well because my designer was extremely helpful and walked me through all of my options in a way that wasn't overwhelming.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eacIl_0dlxDQlR00

Anna Popp/Insider, Havenly

Using Havenly to design my living room was incredibly easy and enjoyable. My designer was kind and thoughtful, adding personalized touches that made the experience all the more worthwhile. I am moving again in a few months and look forward to using Havenly for my bedroom. Next time, I'll add more detail to my room profile at the beginning and set a higher, more realistic budget.

If you're like me and can't afford to buy everything on your shopping list at once, it's still worth it to have the inspiration and ideas that you can keep forever. I am definitely planning to use it for all of my rooms at some point, even ones that don't need a complete makeover.

Havenly Mini $79.00 FROM HAVENLY Originally $99.00 | Save 20%

Havenly Full $98.45 FROM HAVENLY Originally $179.00 | Save 45%

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#The Room#Furniture#Havenly Mini
People

Amazon's Secret Overstock Outlet Is Packed with Massive Furniture Discounts — Up to 62% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding the discounted furniture you actually want is easier said than done, even though there are plenty of stores to shop from. One of the best places to score seriously good deals is from Amazon's secret outlet, which is always teeming with tons of furniture deals — especially right now.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

I’ve Renovated Nearly a Dozen Kitchens and I’ve Added This $12 Organizer Every Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As a serial renovator and avid cook, I’ve learned there are certain truths when it comes to designing a kitchen. Perhaps most importantly, knives need to live where you can easily see and grab them. Your knives are your number-one, most indispensable kitchen tool. So they can’t be hidden in a drawer where they’re bound to get nicked or dulled or, worse, cut a harried, hurried cook reaching for one in a jiffy. Knife blocks, on the other hand, can take up so much valuable counter real estate. So what to do?
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
PopSugar

8 Pieces of Outdoor Furniture the Rain Won't Ruin

There's nothing worse than finally investing in patio furniture only for it to get ruined by an unexpected rainstorm or giant splash from the pool. That's why, this spring and summer, we're picking up outdoor furniture that's weatherproof. Yes, it does exist, and it's a game changer. From complete patio...
HOME & GARDEN
Elite Daily

These Cheap Things Make Your Home Look So Much More Expensive, You'll Wish You Got Them Sooner

I’m this always looking for ways to better my home. I love nothing more than finding items that make my space look more stylish and put-together, and there’s always added bonus points if said items have a real purpose beyond decor. On my constant journey to find new things to spruce any area of my home, I’ve found that there’s no better place to look than Amazon.
SHOPPING
Elle

Amazon Has a Secret Coupon Page Filled With Major Deals in Almost Every Category

As avid Amazon shoppers, we're pros at filling our carts with the best finds FROM the retailer's top shopping extravaganzas from Prime Day to Black Friday. Today may not be a holiday, but we're here to let you in on a (major) Amazon secret that will save you tons before checkout: Have you ever used a coupon when making a purchase on Amazon? We sure haven't. So when we discovered that the online marketplace has a whole section dedicated entirely to coupons, we instantly knew the secret was too good to keep in!
INTERNET
Robb Report

This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis

Click here to read the full article. Lazzarini is a font of superyacht concepts—and yet, it still manages to keep things fresh. The disruptive design studio, which has envisioned everything from a swan-shaped megayacht to a flying superyacht powered by blimps, has just unveiled an epic new gigayacht with a layout quite unlike anything currently on the water. Christened Sovrano, or “sovereign” in Italian, the vessel measures an imposing 555 feet and is the king of the seas when it comes to size. In fact, Lazzarini claims Sovrano is the widest yacht in the world. The vessel is equipped with a platform...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Insider

Insider

343K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy