A Week With: 2022 Lincoln Aviator

BMW wants to make sure its vaunted V-12 engine doesn’t go out with a whimper. The German marque will say auf widersehen to the brawny powerhouse with an exclusive variant—the M760i xDrive The Final V12. You’ll need to act quick to get your hands on the commanding sedan, though, as only 12 examples will be released and only in the US. Like the rest of the auto industry, BMW has embraced electrification, meaning the V-12’s days have been numbered for a while now. The company stopped producing the engine for its European cars earlier this decade, and will do the same here...

CARS ・ 20 HOURS AGO